Virginia is for (Cannabis) Lovers, State Implements Cannabis Legalization in The Most Rational Fashion

That sound you hear is cannabis professionals applauding Virginia’s approach to cannabis legalization. As each of the 50 states rolls out its own legalization plans, some have gotten it right and others have gotten it quite wrong.

Having been involved with the cannabis profession since its legal inception, I believe the Governor of VA made the right moves. Instead of merely decriminalizing possession, they have legalized home grow along with the dispensaries.

It might seem like a minor nuance, but it’s actually incredibly important with huge ramifications. Some states, such as New Jersey, have legalized possession and legalized dispensaries, but did not legalize personal home grow. With all the of the bureaucratic regulatory framework-building that needs to be done, and the licensing and building processes required, it will realistically be two to three years before dispensaries are opening doors for business. Where are people supposedly getting their hands on these 6 ounces of weed, then? The answer: the black market.

Not enabling personal home grow means that cannabis users are going to turn to the black market in those states. But in Virginia, there’s a clear and legal path to obtaining legal cannabis in the meantime: growing your own at home.

Our company, Green Goddess Supply produces an award-winning home grow system called “The Armoire” which is designed to look like furniture and meld nicely into any home décor. We have seen a big uptick in sales of The Armoire in Virginia since July 1st. Last month 50% of our sales came from Virginia. It stuck out like a sore thumb to us. So, we went back and looked and sure enough it started around mid-July. That’s when we made the connection.

Most cannabis enthusiasts don’t want to deal with red tape or politics. They just want high quality, clean, organic bud at home quickly, easily and inexpensively. The new Virginia cannabis legislations allows that to happen.

Virginia is now the state of lovers and cannabis lovers.

By Eric Robichaud, CEO at Green Goddess Supply.

Eric Robichaud is the CEO at Green Goddess Supply, a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

