Smart DeFi Management Platform CoinWind Integrates ETH Mainnet and Reveals Upcoming Roadmap

Singapore, Aug 2, 2021 — Amidst continued anticipation of the new ETH network (Ethereum 2.0) by the crypto community, yield optimizer CoinWind has seized the moment and jumped on the ethereum train last week, deploying on the ETH mainnet.

LATEST: $COW and $COW/$USDT Boardroom Pools and Staking Bonus Rewards

CoinWind has also announced that today on Aug 2nd at 18:00 SGT, $COW and $COW/$USDT token pools on both HECO (Huobi Eco-Chain) and on BSC (Binance Smart Chain) will be officially available in the CoinWind boardroom lockup pools, offering $COW profit ratios of 30% and 70%. These fixed-term boardroom lockup pools give higher returns to users compared with demand lockup pools.

Besides enjoying rewards in the staking bonus scheme, $COW token holders will have decision-making rights on the CoinWind platform as it transitions to a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization).

Reduced Mining Fees on Ethereum

With the transition from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism underway, the frenzied predictions of ETH replacing Bitcoin as the biggest cryptocurrency have been around for months. The smart decentralized finance management platform has integrated the ETH mainnet and made clear its plans to expand into the ETH network, offering reduced mining fees.

In addition, CoinWind reveals its new roadmap for the upcoming months.

An Improved User Experience & Better APY Rates

Alongside lowered mining fees, CoinWind has also added more language support in Korean, Russian, Turkish and Japanese on the platform, to attract more investors from different territories. CoinWind will be improving the website’s loading speed to be even more user friendly, boosting overall user experience on the site.

The yield optimizer will also be offering a better value proposition in the form of increased APY yield rates, improved profit optimization strategies and access to more high quality bottom tier assets. Users can expect higher revenues and lower expenses and losses.

August Buyback & Burn

This month, CoinWind will implement buyback and burn of $COW tokens. This phase is guaranteed to drive the price of $COW up with the increased scarcity, to catch the eyes of potential new users seeking to get in before the token price rises further.

Community Governance Model and Open Source Contract

CoinWind is transitioning to a DAO, a more democratic governance model that will give the members greater control and sovereignty over the direction of the project.

The CoinWind contract will also be increasingly open source, allowing for members to contribute and have more decision making powers. This is a move that will transition CoinWind towards a self-sustaining user-focused ecosystem.

Multi-Chain Expansion and NFT Marketplace

Besides the Ethereum mainnet integration, CoinWind plans to include support for more chains including Matic, Solana and others in the pipeline, which will vastly expand its network and open it up to more token mining possibilities and investors.

Not to be left out of the potentially massive NFT market, CoinWind will collaborate with IP brands to build an NFT ecosystem to power an NFT marketplace where trading and mining will be accessible.

All of this signals a massive expansion on the part of CoinWind, and CoinWind users can expect increased activity, incentives and adoption in the upcoming months.

For more info about CoinWind, visit the official website: https://www.coinwind.com

CoinWind official channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinwind_com

English Telegram: https://t.me/CoinWind

Chinese Telegram: https://t.me/coinwind_cn

Medium: https://coinwind.medium.com



Pressekontaktdaten:

Cecilia Wong

yourPRstrategist.com

pr@yourPRstrategist.com

+65-91826605