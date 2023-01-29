THE CAPITAL OF GEORGIA TBILISI BECKONS WITH ART & HISTORY! WHAT MAKES THE METROPOLIS ON THE RIVER KURA SO UNIQUE?

And since ITB 2023 has Georgia as an exciting partner country, unknown to most Europeans, the figures for 2023 may lead to an unprecedented rush of visitors. Holidaymakers from all over the world are now starting to find out – about small yet exotic Georgia. Today we take a closer look at Tbilisi, situated along the river „KURA“. For everybody is something to see or to do here. Did you know that this small country has three mountains with peaks up to 5200m high?

Georgia is a small country with enormous growth potential. Before the pandemic, the country was growing strongly, especially the travel industry had breathtaking growth rates. 2020 was a difficult year for global tourism, also for Georgia. Things were already looking up again in 2021. Tourism is growing in the country again.

HISTORY AS AN ADVENTURE – AN EXCURSION INTO THE FOUNDING PHASE OF TBILISI SOME 1500 YEARS AGO



The exact origins of the city of Tbilisi, the capital and largest city of Georgia, are not known. Historians and archaeologists assume that it was founded in the 5th century AD. According to legend, the city was founded by King Vakhtang Gorgasali, who named it Tbilisi, meaning „warm place“, because of the natural hot springs in the area.

The city has been an important cultural and economic centre for centuries and has been ruled by various kingdoms and empires over the years, including the Persians, Arabs, Mongols and Ottomans.

In the Middle Ages, Tbilisi was a very important trading centre for merchants between the areas of present-day Europe and, for example, ancient Persia. There were large caravanserais in the city centre, one of the most famous being housed in today’s History Museum Tbilisi.

There were simple rooms for travellers and food and drink were also provided. Riders, horses and carts could rest or be exchanged if necessary. A real industry developed around the travellers and traders. Money also came into the town, and you can still see that today in the beautiful façades of many an ancient building. In the 19th century, Tbilisi became the capital of the Russian-controlled Georgian Republic, later of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Georgia. The metropolis was destroyed several times during the last 1000 years – but still a great place to be and we can feel and see everywhere how rich was Tbilisi in the past …

Today, there are almost daily flea markets and the numerous visitors to these exciting treasure troves can, with a little luck, acquire artefacts from the history of Georgia from the dealers for quite little money. Here you should be able to tactic well, the best price is achieved with the clever skills of the sympathetic buyer…

VERY LIVELY ART & CULTURE SCENE IN TBILISI

A lot of art is on display. There is a very talented and creative group of Georgian artists who use the historical setting of the Old Town to better present their work. In the Old Town of Tbilisi, we authors met two well-known Georgian artists. One is Temuri Kuliani, who has completed three courses of study and integrates his knowledge as a painter and engineer into great works. Also important is the watercolour specialist Giorgi Alkhazishvili, pictured below.