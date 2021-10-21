World Auction Gallery’s Important Estate Auction, November 7, has 700 Lots in An Array of Categories

East Meadow, NY, USA, October 20, 2021 — A Major Important Estate Auction packed with around 700 lots of original paintings by listed artists, French Art Nouveau glass, silver, porcelain dinner services and Chinese and Japanese antiques is scheduled for Sunday, November 7th, by World Auction Gallery, starting at 10 am Eastern time. Previews will be held November 4th-6th, from 10am-4pm.

The auction will be held online and live in the World Auction Gallery showroom, located at 228 East Meadow Avenue in East Meadow, a hamlet in the town of Hempstead on Long Island, about 30 miles outside of Manhattan. The in-person auction, however, will be limited to ten people and must be booked at least a day in advance. To book a reservation, call 516-307-8180.

“This promises to be one of our best auctions ever and includes items from various New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut estates,” said Ben Nejat, the owner of World Auction Gallery. “People can bid online through LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com or our website, www.worldauctiongallery.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.”

The French Art Nouveau glass will feature names such as Galle, Daum Nancy, A. Walter Nancy, Argy Rousseau, Tiffany, Lalique, Loetz, Muller and other fine makers, including miniatures. Several important collections will come up for bid, to include antique continental and American bronze sculptures; Russian glass and enameled silver items; fine silver; and fine Asian antiques.

The original artwork category will be highlighted by an exceptional and very large painting of Napoleon at the End of the Battle of Waterloo by Lemmo Rossi Scotti (Italian, 1848-1926). Scotti is best known for painting battle scenes in a late-Romantic style. His grandiose military depictions garnered him commissions from the Royal family, which gave him the title of Count.

Another monumental painting is by a follower of Guido Reni (Italian, 1575-1642), an artist of the Baroque period, although his works displayed a classical manner. The painting up for bid reflects his influence and style. Reni painted primarily religious works, but also mythological and allegorical subjects. He was famous as the predominant figure in the Bolognese School.

There are two large bronze sculptures in the auction, one by the Russian-born French artist and designer known as Erté (real name, Romain de Tirtoff, 1892-1990). He was a 20th-century artist and designer in an array of fields, including fashion, jewelry, graphic arts, costume design and set design for film, theater and opera, and interior décor. Works by Erté are highly collectible.

The other is by the American sculptor Dennis Smith (b. 1942). Smith is a Latter-day Saint and some of his artwork deals with LDS themes. He is known in LDS circles for creating most of the statues that form the Monument to Women Memorial Garden in Nauvoo, Ill. While on an LDS mission to Denmark in the 1960s, he was accepted into the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts.

Dinner and coffee services will include a rare and beautiful Herend Hungary porcelain coffee set; an extensive, 75-piece Royal Copenhagen porcelain dinner set; an even more extensive, 85-piece Royal Copenhagen porcelain dinner set in the Henriette pattern; and a 97-piece Royal Crown Derby Old Imari porcelain dinner service. Other fine services will also come under the gavel.

Asian objects include a large, 25-inch-tall Japanese Ginbari enameled vase, made by Ando. Ginbari is a Japanese technique that uses silver foil in relief under the enamel. Cloisons are attached to the sheet and filled with colored glaze. Ando is a company located in Sakae, Nagoya, in central Japan. It’s is one of the very few traditional cloisonné companies still left in Japan.

Porcelain and glass treats will be offered in abundance and include a large and exceptional Art Nouveau Royal Vienna porcelain rotating covered urn; a large and lovely Livio Seguso Murano Italian glass sculpture; and a large and beautiful Galle internally decorated cameo glass lamp. There are many more examples to choose from; refer to the online catalog to view all the lots.

The furniture category will feature a Mid-Century Modern Danish teakwood buffet and wall-mounted hutch dated 1968. Mid-Century Modern furniture pieces are very much in style today.

To learn more, visit www.worldauctiongallery.com.

Pressekontaktdaten:

Ben Nejat World Auction Gallery

516-307-8180

E-Mail: worldauctiongallery@gmail.com

Web: http://www.worldauctiongallery.com