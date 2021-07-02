United States vegan meat market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing number of consumers trying out new and different kinds of foods. Additionally, introduction of food that are manufactured like meat products along with a broader range of flavors are likely to aid vendors to reach wider audience in the United States vegan meat market. Moreover, rising health concerns is further anticipated to contribute to the rising demand for vegan meat across United States.

Regionally, the United States vegan meat market has been segmented into West, Northeast, South and Midwest. Among these regions, the Western region is anticipated to dominate United States vegan meat market on account of the availability of delicious and innovative food options in the region along with rising concerns towards animals. Some of the leading companies operating in United States vegan meat market include, Beyond Meat; Impossible Foods; Greenleaf Foods; Hungry Planet; and Next Level. Among these, Beyond Meat dominates the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the next decade as well.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast United States vegan meat market size.

To forecast United States vegan meat market based on product type, source, type of sales and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States vegan meat market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States vegan meat market.

To conduct pricing analysis for vegan meat market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of vegan meat.

Some of the leading players in United States vegan meat market are Beyond Meat; Impossible Foods; Greenleaf Foods; Hungry Planet; and Next Level, among others.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in United States vegan meat market.

TechSci Research calculated United States vegan meat market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Regionally, United States vegan meat market has been segmented into West, Northeast, South and Midwest. Among these regions, the western region is anticipated to hold a significant share of the vegan market in the United States. Vegan meat market is growing in western region of the country owing to rising inclination towards healthy food and increasing concern among customers towards brutality faced by the animals in meat factories and animal meat farms.

“Food companies are focusing on health conscious customers as well as those developing a taste for innovative and different flavored foods. Thus, rising health consciousness and shifting preferences are likely to positively influence United States vegan meat market. Furthermore, there is growing realization among customers that to lead a healthy life they need to change their eating habits. Additionally, with the new generation entering the market space, there is a more holistic approach towards food, which is likely to aid growth of vegan meat market across the United States.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“United States Vegan Meat Market By Product Type, By Source, By Type of Sales, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” has evaluated the future growth potential of United States vegan meat market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report offers decision makers superior market intelligence, thereby enabling them conduct thorough investment appraisal. Besides, the report also analyzes the evolving market trends along with drivers, challenges and opportunities in United States vegan meat market.

