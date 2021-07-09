Rising new-born population is driving the growth of United States Baby Toys Market, in the forecast period.

According to TechSci report on, “United States Baby Toys Market By Product Type (Electronic, Soft, Educational, Others) By Material Type (Cotton, Plastic, Silicon, Foam) By Age (Infant (0-12 Months), Toddlers (1 year – 3 years), Pre-Schoolers (3 years & Above)) By Sales Channel (Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Retail Stores, Online, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, United States baby toys market is expected to show a robust growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The market growth can be attributed to rising demand of educational and development toys for the better growth of babies and toddlers. Moreover, rising disposable income among the young population is also effectively driving the growth of the United States baby toys market in the upcoming five years. Also, a recent trend approves that parents are more inclined to purchase and invest heavily in educational toys for the cognitive development of the child. Furthermore, millennial parents are actively concerned about child psychology and they adhere to the child psychologists and their popularizers in magazines who provide us with lists of time-tested products that aid in skill development of children. Also, the increasing number of movies and television shows based on fictional characters is anticipated to create a demand growth in the toys industry, thereby supporting the growth of the United States baby toys market in the next five years.

Browse over XX market data Figures spread through 70 Pages and an in-depth TOC on „United States Baby Toys Market“

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-baby-toys-market/7536.html

The United States baby toys market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, age, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on material type, the market is further bifurcated into cotton, plastic, silicon, and foam. Cotton toys are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert their dominance over the market segment in the upcoming five years. The market growth can be attributed to the demand of the cotton made toys i.e. soft toys mostly due to their safety with the new born kids. New borns and toddlers have a tendency to chew or lick anything they can get their hands on. Moreover, the teething process of child requires them to chew onto something, thereby it becomes very necessary that what ever toys kids play with they must be very safe.

Based on age, the market is further segmented into age groups like, infant (0-12 months), toddlers (1 year – 3 years), preschoolers (3 years & above). Infants ageing between 0 to 12 months are often given toys, although they cannot play with toys on their own. Such young age babies are often given soft toys that new parents buy to cheer up their children or some of the plastic toy danglers that often makes kid friendly sounds. Toddlers are also often inclined to soft toys and plastic or silicon made toys. These toys may include color recognition, shape identifiers, etc. for the development of the child’s intellect. Preschoolers are often given educational and intellectually stimulating toys for their cognitive development.

Holding the largest shares of the United States baby toys market, a partial list of major market players includes, The Walt Disney Company, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., The LEGO Group, Funko Inc., Spin Master, among others. The leading market players are actively utilizing advanced technologies to provide advance techniques and value proposition to gain control over the revenue shares of the market. International brands may form partnerships with the local manufacturers and distributors for the expansion of their businesses in the country. Major market players are using smartphone proliferation, nuclear households, and humongous amount of targeted media content as major factors to advertise their products and reach a wider consumer audience in the United States baby toys market. Moreover, the inclusion of technological developments such as immersive experiences of virtual and augmented reality will have a positive impact on the market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=7536

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Distribution and sales channel of the baby toys in United States is huge. Although exclusive stores are anticipated to hold the large shares of the market segment, the baby toys are also available widely in supermarket/ hypermarket. With multiple market players in the market, the competition is rapidly increasing. New market players can use the sales channel and use it for their benefit in the future market. Also, technological advancement in providing the kids with safe, educational, and interesting toys would satisfy the consumer demand as well as help the market players in establishing themselves in the market,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“United States Baby Toys Market By Product Type (Electronic, Soft, Educational, Others) By Material Type (Cotton, Plastic, Silicon, Foam) By Age (Infant (0-12 Months), Toddlers (1 year – 3 years), Pre-Schoolers (3 years & Above)) By Sales Channel (Exclusive Store, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Retail Stores, Online, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of United States Baby Toys market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in United States Baby Toys market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Web: https://www.techsciresearch.com/