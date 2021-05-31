Two Additional Distribution Centers in Savanah and New York City Deliver Home Grow System Smoking Fast

Pooler, GA; Long Island City, NY; Boston, MA and Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2021 — Newly established distribution centers in New York City, New York and Savanah, Georgia areas ensure that enthusiasts receive shipments in a smoking fast manner from Green Goddess Supply, the company providing best in class, fully turnkey home grow system.

The new distribution centers/warehouses are strategically located in Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. Additionally, Green Goddess has two long established shipping points in Boston, MA and Los Angeles, CA.

“When you see the heirloom quality home grow cabinet, you may want it right now,” noted Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply. “You want to share the bounty with friends and family. Our new distribution centers/warehouses establish much faster shipments for most of the continental United States. These new distribution centers can shave precious days off delivery, turning a 5-day turnaround into next-day in many cases! Even in the more remote areas, we’re still turning 9-day deliveries into just 2 or 3. We’ve done the math, and believe this will have dramatic impact on one third of our deliveries, and at least incremental improvements effecting another 40% or more.”

The New York location serves the newly legalized metro region of New York and New Jersey. The Savanah center reaches South East Corridor from Virginia south, and as far west as Texas. Boston covers the northeast United States from Virginia north, and to the mid-West. The Los Angeles warehouse quickly filters to the West Coast and beyond.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess are the developers of the home grow alternative known as The Armoire, a furniture-inspired look, child proof lock, ergonomic design designed for low maintenance. Even the most disapproving aunt won’t know you are growing your own stash.

The Armoire is specifically designed to deliver impressive results every cycle, easily and with minimal maintenance. The Armoire requires only two minutes of care daily to garner an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted product in as little as 60 days.

The Armoire, a turnkey solution to home growing, removes the mystery and challenge. If you can water a house plant once a day, then you can now grow clean, healthy, top shelf product quickly and easily, with no experience necessary. MSPR $1,495.

Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com.

Pressekontaktdaten:

Steven Dubin,

PR Works781-582-1061

E-mail: SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

Web: PRWorkZone.com