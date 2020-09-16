The German rock band ‘The Joshua Steeven’ has released a song with the very fitting and striking title ‘Listen to the Silent Night (Cry)’ as their single for Christmastime in this exceptional year of 2020.

‘The Joshua Steeven’ perform the hit ballad as a very special and expressive rock number to welcome in the best time of the year.

The song is not really a Christmas song, but it could be one of the most beautiful. And the message is clear: it is the ultimate soundtrack relating to hope, love and the unshakeable desire to maintain a belief in something and not to lose it.

‘Listen to the Silent Night (Cry)’ takes a totally different stance to the usual Christmas songs, and the song title in itself is a message around the world: take a moment to reflect.

The power ballad is an exceptional song for an exceptional era. The accompanying video clip to ‘Listen… (Cry)’ was filmed in New York City.

The American film producer and director Paul Yates, known for his unusual method of working, is generally responsible for the filming of the band in New York City.

‘The Joshua Steeven’ are Josh Weimeea (guitar and vocals, songwriter), Steeve Tiobueno (vocals and bass) and Mario Trapani (keyboards).

The repertoire of the band is an explosive and diverse mixture of driving rock, memorable ballads and laid-back groove. The band perform their songs with an individual and unmistakable style, an energy-laden sound and irresistible hook lines.

