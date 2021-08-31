THE GAMBIA 2021/22: WHY ARE AFRICA’S SMALLEST COUNTRY AND DABO HOUSE IDEAL AS A WINTER DESTINATION?

Image shows the beautiful atlantic beach, close to Dabo House

THE SMALLEST COUNTRY ON THE ENTIRE AFRICAN CONTINENT IS FOCUSING ENTIRELY ON TOURISM IN 2021/22. THE POPULATION OF THE GAMBIA IMPRESSES WITH WARMTH & HUMOR & AND THE COUNTRY WITH SAFETY.

GAMBIA surprises with a low crime rate despite an economic malaise. Combined with a consistently warm friendliness of the people, the country gives every Gambia traveler a safe feeling of welcome. The smallest country on the African continent is focusing entirely on tourism in 2021/22. The people of The Gambia also impress with their warmth. There is a lot of laughter, good humor is transferred to vacationers and the mood.

DABO HOUSE guest house is extraordinarily successful even in autumn 2021 It shines even in the off-season with many Europeans. Especially the cheap airfares with Vueling from Barcelona let many Spaniards come to Gambia and to Dabo House. Also other Europeans like to be guests here and this shows the potential of Gambia in tourism.

In The Gambia, there is plenty of room for creativity and culture. The unusual DABO guesthouse also sees itself as a cultural center, because music is very important here. But not every day. Only when the vacationers want it, the band supported by DABO HOUSE is engaged on request. Otherwise it is pleasantly quiet here. The DABO HOUSE team does its best to support local musicians with talent, and some of the musicians in the DABO HOUSE music group have even studied in Stockholm. There are always fantastic performances by the international band. Guests can also book, for example, an appropriate music evening. Then the musicians come to DABO HOUSE in different line-ups and present their fantastic show. Some of the artists have studied in Stockholm and the professionalism of the group allows conclusions about the excellent education.

Where does the success of DABO HOUSE come from? The Dabo couple Ulrika and her Gambian husband run the DABO HOUSE with great attention to detail. The owner family (Ulrika and her Gambian husband) live in Sweden. Whenever it is feasible, Ulrika and her husband come to The Gambia to improve the nice guesthouse more and more. Meanwhile, a couple of very dedicated people work in the guest house „Dabo House“ and make sure that the guests are satisfied and that there are many repeat visitors. The comments of Dabo House vacationers on the internet are quickly convincing and outdo many a luxury hotel… The Dabo House is also well occupied in summer and autumn 2021! Up to 16 people can stay in the six different rooms of the highly recommended guesthouse. Extra beds can be ordered if, for example, a large family wants to stay overnight. ….. The product THE GAMBIA is coherent That the idea of bringing Europeans vacationers from e.g. Germany, Austria and Switzerland back to The Gambia can work can be seen from satisfied Germans who are vacationing in The Gambia in July and August 2021. I have had conversations with various vacationers and the result is consistently positive. The Gambia obviously makes people happy. Berlin mother Diana and her four children feel very much at home at DABO HOUSE in The Gambia. Image shows Diana with two of her four kids at Dabo House „we’re happy here“ Diana: „We are happy in Gambia and excellently kept“, so it says the resolute Berlinerin, which alone with its four children in July 2021 nearly four weeks in Gambia stayed. The children, aged 3 to 17, were also extremely happy in the interview and would have liked to extend their stay. In the short interview, she reveals in Geman language why The Gambia is so convincing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY8CtN8XVXQ

Gambia: Security situation good, low crime rate There are indeed good reasons for vacationing in the smallest country in Africa. Many satisfied vacationers keep coming back to The Gambia … and that is due to – the very low crime rate the pleasant climate throughout the year

– the really excellent beach landscapes

– and tempting nature adventures (which vacationers could and should experience on the Gambia River). See also the video of the Gambia River river cruise with captivating flora & fauna. Especially the beautiful and mostly deserted natural landscape is surprising: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Hbw_P6IoTQ PEOPLE in GAMBIA VERY FRIENDLY Many people in US, UK and Europe are currently considering where they might be able to vacation safely and well in the winter of 2021/22. There are some destinations I can recommend: Eritrea, Tanzania, Georgia and … The Gambia described here. The population of the smallest country in Africa is considered to be really warm and friendly. Again and again a white person is asked „From where do you come from sir?“ and if you then answer that you come from US, Canada, UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you have the sympathies of the Africans for sure. Now that I have spent almost three months in The Gambia and Senegal, I can draw a first conclusion and also confirm that The Gambia may be at the top of the list of safe travel destinations. WHAT IS LIFE LIKE IN THE GAMBIA IN AUGUST 2021? Completely free. No restrictions, no limitations. Bars, restaurants and discos are open, there is dancing, eating and smacking that you feel like you were here before the Covid pandemic. One in 20 wears a mask. For people infected with the freedom virus, Gambia is a great place. Women like to show themselves in elegant dresses, in a miniskirt or skin-tight jeans. The Gambia is very tolerant, and there is apparently no finger-pointing. Muslims in the country dominate the majority of people, but Christians are not disadvantaged in faith. Gambia is truly the most tolerant Muslim country that the authors know of. Very sympathetic when we compare it to some of the other better known Muslim destinations. THE GAMBIA VACATIONERS HELP THE PEOPLE Tourism is important! The country lacks alternative sources of income. There are quite a few hotels in The Gambia that seem to be on the verge of a boom, and there are also always guesthouses and hotels that have successfully defied the crisis in 2020 and 2021 to date. DABO HOUSE CULTURE CENTRE Dabo House musicians … prepare their show in front of the eager guests of DABO HOUSE. When the musicians put on their performance at DABO HOUSE, the audience is electrified. They are „really good“, says e.g. Rob W from London.

SPECIAL RECOMMENDATION, DABO HOUSE: Finally I would like to recommend once the small, but very recommendable guesthouse DABO HOUSE expressly. If one regards the rankings with the reservation machines, there the good values are probably the best advertisement for the small culture and recovery oasis in a small side street, approximately 1km from the quriligen „Turntable“ removes. The nice and friendly rooms all have a fan and most also air conditioning and a hot water shower. The hotel has excellent beds. For guests arriving in October or later, it is recommended to book your accommodations early, as the peak season in The Gambia starts in October. Already DABO HOUSE has requests for the fall. DABO HOUSE is a quiet yet centrally located and highly recommended accommodation facility owned by a Swedish-Gambian family. There are always guests who have booked only one night and then inquire „can we extend“? I can understand it, because it also happened to me like that…. Contacting Dabo House is easy on social media, for example. https://www.facebook.com/dabohousegambia Whatsapp requests are also welcome:



Dabo House +2207732470

LET’S GO TO THE GAMBIA AND TO THE DABO HOUSE. THE CONTINENTS SMILING COAST OF AFRICA .