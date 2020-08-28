Swiss Payment Forum 2020

Location: Zürich Marriott Hotel

Street: Neumühlequai 42

City: 8006 – Zürich (Germany)

Start: 09.11.2020 08:00 Uhr

End: 10.11.2020 18:00 Uhr

Entry: 2195.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

get ticket



Highlights

+ Future of Identities and Payments

+ Bedeutung von Digital Wallets

+ Real-Time-Payments

+ Smartphone am Puls des Bezahlens

+ Geschäftsmodell: Mastercard Send

+ Entwicklung von Samsung Pay

+ Digitale Finanzierung als Umsatzchance für den Handel

+ Trend: Digitale Rechnung

+ Digital Interactions with Smooth User Experience and the Highest Level of Security

+ NFC Tags – QR Codes im Praxisvergleich

Wer sich beim Swiss Payment Forum trifft

Geschäftsführer und Führungskräfte von Kreditkarteninstituten, Payment Service Providern, Zahlungsverkehrsabwicklern, Karten- und Chiplösungsanbietern, Mobile Network Operators, Handel und Gastronomie sowie IT-Dienstleistern und Systemanbietern aus den Bereichen:

– Zahlungsverkehr

– Zahlungsverkehrssysteme

– Zahlungsverkehrsabwicklung

– Electronic und Mobile Banking

– Global Payment

– Cash Management

– Karten und Payment

– Operational Risk Management

– Marketing / CRM

– Vertrieb

– Innovation

– Business Development

Teilnahmegebühr

Die Teilnahmegebühr für die Konferenz beträgt CHF 2195 zzgl. MwSt. Zusätzlich bieten wir einen Sonderpreis für Anwender von innovativen Paymentlösungen an. Details: www.swisspaymentforum.ch/de/event/anmeldung.

Weitere Informationen und Anmeldung unter www.swisspaymentforum.ch

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Kontakt

Vereon AG

Nicole von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

+41 71 677 8700

info@vereon.ch

https://www.swisspaymentforum.ch/de