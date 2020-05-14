Suche
Software Update and SCN Coding for Mercedes-Benz

by PR-News

Mercedes-Benz Independent Specialist

We can also clear and reset most of the DTCs from your management systems (diagnostics trouble codes).
We can carry out MB dealer access only and beyond.
Having verified access to the server, this has given us a unique position to cover your needs in the most authentic way among the service providers in Brentford, West London.
Pay less for Your Mercedes-Benz diagnostics

Rest assured we never suggest or replace parts unneccessary or needlessly spending your money into servicing and repairing. First we diagnose, and then we suggest the most efficient and cost effective way. Decision is yours!  And, we don’t charge you unnecessarily for diagnosing unless you buy a service from us, too. We maintain that professionalism in building a good relationship with our customers,
We always follow Mercedes-Benz procedures
We can safely eliminate dashboard warning lights and cure persistent limp/safe modes without replacing expensive components such as Inlet manifold flaps/runners, EGR valves, Lambda sensors, catalytic converters and many more.

Become a regular
Rapid booking for advanced diagnostics service

FINCH MOTORS is an established and reliable Mercedes Benz Specialist based in Brentford, West London. We offer a comprehensive service and repairs on Mercedes Benz vehicles from the early 1980s through the current year models.
Our fully qualified and experienced technicians are knowledgeable, completing all work to the highest standards at a very competitive price.
Our diagnostic equipment is parallel to what you will find at a dealership and even at the factory level. Meaning that we can do much more than a dealer in terms of coding and programming. We are on hand to offer free advice on servicing, general repairs and pre MOT checks. visit us at https://www.finchmotors.co.uk

Kontakt
Finch Motors – London’s Best Independent Mercedes-Benz Specialist
Finch Motors
Unit 4 The Ham, The Ham Industrial Estate, 4
TW8 8EZ Brentford
02085608978

info@finchmotors.co.uk
https://www.finchmotors.co.uk

