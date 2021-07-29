Evolving lifestyle of consumers is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

According to TechSci report on, “ Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market By Design (U-Shaped Kitchen, L-Shaped Kitchen, Straight / One-walled Kitchen and Others) By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others) By Sales Category (Project Sales Vs. Retail Sales) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 ”, Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market has shown promising growth in historical years until 2019 and is expected to continue its growth in upcoming forecast years 2021 to 2026. Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market owes its growth to the factors like rising demand for aesthetically pleasing designing and decoration for homes and the rooms. Moreover, the exhaustive list of designs for the kitchen decoration is also influencing the consumers to be more inclined toward modular kitchen thereby supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market in the upcoming five years. A modular kitchen includes the product ranges of fixation and storage cabinets that are assembled such that maximum storage space can be devised and exquisite look can be given to the kitchen area inside residential and commercial setup.

In the recent trends, consumers are actively adapting to the smart electronics and technologically advanced kitchen appliances thereby supporting the ideas of modular kitchen. Incorporating the kitchen appliances in the kitchen setting such that storage space is appropriately distributed and the well adjusted outlook it provides to the home decor, are some of the major factors behind the growth of the Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market in the upcoming five years.

The Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market is segmented by design, product type, sales category, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into floor cabinets & wall cabinets, tall storage and others. Floor cabinets & wall cabinets are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market segment on the account of increased usage of spaces. In the traditional make-structuring of kitchen, corners, and edges were often left out and it decreased the storage spaces considerably. With floor cabinets and wall cabinets the storage space increases many folds. Moreover, the user may modulate according to their preferences about utilities and consumer products to be placed. Furthermore,

A partial list of market player in the Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market includes Saudi Kitchen Line Co. Ltd., SNAIDERO Kitchens Saudi Arabia, AlKhaleejion Kitchens, IKEA Systems (Khobar), Pedini Cucine Saudi Arabia, Hafele, Hacker Kitchens, Kitchen Net, Oakcraft Kitchen cabinets, Al Joaib Group’s, among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced devices would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide devices that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value.

“Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market is a promising market seeing its future advances. New market players may focus on the market research before entering the market. The sales channel has a couple of models, ie, project sales or retail sales. Consumers looking for minor makeovers are often inclined toward retail sales whereas many market players are focused on the project distributions. The remodeling and reconstruction of the kitchen layout is often more pleasing for the consumers as well as more profitable for the distributors. Brand establishment would require aggressive advertisements and myriad of designs for the consumers. Partnerships and deals with the consumer electronic distributors would be beneficial, ”said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“ Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market By Design (U-Shaped Kitchen, L-Shaped Kitchen, Straight / One-walled Kitchen and Others) By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others) By Sales Category (Project Sales Vs Retail Sales) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 ” has evaluated the future growth potential of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

