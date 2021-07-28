Increased working female population is driving the growth of Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

According to TechSci report on, “Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market By Type (Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Others) By Distribution Channel (Traditional Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Online, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, Saudi Arabia hair care market has shown promising growth in historical years until 2019 and is expected to continue its growth in upcoming forecast years 2021 to 2026. Saudi Arabia hair care market owes its growth to the factors like rising demand of trendy and hair texture maintaining products. The increasing pollution levels, urbanizing cities, have multiplied the toxin levels and their pollutants are highly toxic for human hair. The consumers often suffer from the receding hair line, damaged hair, severe hair fall, and damaged root ends. These issues have created demand for hair care products and services in the recent year and is aiding the growth of Saudi Arabia hair care market in the upcoming five years.

The Saudi Arabia hair care market is segmented by type, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further segmented into hair spray, conditioner, shampoo, hair oil, and others. Hair shampoos are anticipated to hold the largest shares of the market on the account of extended range of products available in the market. Moreover, same brand is often launching new products with specificity of their functioning on the various texture and conditioning of the hair thereby supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia hair care market in the next five years. Hair conditioners are often sold as a package deals with the shampoo by various brand that plays significant role in the growth of the market segment. Rising standards of beauty, use of artificial products for the maintenance of the hair conditions and flow in the open environment is aiding to the impressive growth of hair sprays. Moreover, factors like being used by celebrities and influencers on media platforms in further inclining the consumer toward purchasing hair spray. Thus, its safe to say, hair spray might register fastest growing CAGR growth rate in the upcoming five years on the account of the mentioned factors.

Based on distribution channel, the market is further bifurcated into traditional stores, specialty stores, supermarket/ hypermarkets, online, and others. Supermarkets/ hypermarkets are the highest revenue shares holding distribution channel. The segment growth can be reasoned with the availability of the wide range of products and ranges from a single brand. The consumers may choose feeding their preferences. Online distribution channel is anticipated to register fastest growth in the subsequent years of forecast on the account of rapidly increasing online retail stores and online beauty and personal care stores. Also, during the pandemic situation, online shopping became easier for the consumers and with home delivery and online payment like services the market is booming and is anticipated for impressive growth in the future five years.

A partial list of market player in the Saudi Arabia hair care market includes Arabian Oud, L’Oréal KSA, Oriflame Saudi Arabia, Unilever Arabia, Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia, Avon Beauty Arabia, Sephora Saudi Arabia, Shiseido KSA, Dior Beauty KSA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the advanced products would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide products that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

“Saudi Arabia hair care market is showing robust growth on the grounds of rising trend of owning colored hair among the young population. Disposable income, inclination toward following recent trends, and increased male grooming consumers is aiding to the growth of the market. New market players entering the market may focus on the research and development of the advanced products that allows the consumers to try out various hair styles, coloring and treatment but still maintains the health of the hair. Brand establishment would flourish with wider range of products and services in the subsequent five years,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market By Type (Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Others) By Distribution Channel (Traditional Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarkets, Online, Others) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of Saudi Arabia hair care market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Saudi Arabia hair care market.

