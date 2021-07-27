Rising health problems and increasing focus on value added products are some key factors driving the growth of Saudi Arabia dairy market.

According to TechSci Research report, “Saudi Arabia Dairy Market By Type (Drinking Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ghee & Butter & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Retail, Online, & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, the market was valued at USD5726.42 million in 2020, and it is estimated to reach USD7940.77 million by the end of 2026 growing with a CAGR of 5.66% in the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia dairy market are flourishing dairy industry, increasing disposable income, and entry of new market players. The growing consumption of milk and other dairy products coupled with increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of milk and related products are also accelerating the growth of dairy market in the country. Furthermore, popularity of packaged dairy goods and increasing inclination of consumers towards health & fitness are expected to fuel the market growth in next five years. Also, several international dairy product manufactures are gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia which is leading to flourishing dairy industry in Saudi Arabia.

With the growth in disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and so on, the majority of the population is requesting dairy products regularly, as these products are free of adulterants and chemicals and have a high nutritional value. Dairy products are preferred by consumers since they do not contain excessive levels of chemicals. Switching to nutritious dairy products could help in controlling lifestyle related health problems. As a result of increased health concerns, the dairy products makers now have a huge opportunity to meet customer demand for high-quality dairy products.

Saudi Arabia dairy market is also growing significantly due to aggressive advertising being used as a key marketing tool by dairy product manufactures through various channels. Moreover, availability of dairy products in convenient packaging is also acting as a growth driver for the market. Any marketing strategy’s implementation is heavily influenced by packaging. An appealing package is critical for a brand’s success and has the ability to boost profits. As a result, firms now deliberately package their items to entice customers.

Apart from this, thriving e-commerce industry and increased circulation of dairy products on online channels are anticipated to augment the dairy market growth during the forecast period. The country is also witnessing establishment of large commercial dairy farms and manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies to meet the growing requirement for dairy products.

Saudi Arabia dairy market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into drinking milk, cheese, yogurt, ghee & butter and others. Among them, drinking milk segment held the largest market share until 2020 and is further expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period owing to growing health-consciousness among the consumers, coupled with growing awareness of health benefits of milk consumption.

Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia dairy market are Almarai Company, Al Safi Danone Ltd., The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC), NADA DAIRY, SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY (SADAFCO), Danya Foods Ltd., Forsan Foods & Consumer Products Company Ltd., Modern Dairy Plant Company (BADR DAIRY), Wardat Al Mashreq Food Factory, Ornua Ingredients International. Leading companies are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing a shift towards healthier diet among consumers. Popularity of dairy products like ice cream and shakes is also providing profitable growth opportunities for dairy market. In coming years, the country is expected to become one of the largest market for dairy industry with easy availability of these products on various platforms. In addition to this, increasing consumption of butter and cheese and boom in food & beverage industry are further expected to support the growth of Saudi Arabia dairy market.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Saudi Arabia Dairy Market By Type (Drinking Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ghee & Butter and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Retail, Online, & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of Saudi Arabia dairy market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Saudi Arabia dairy market.

