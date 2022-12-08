E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Middle East & Africa

Location: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Street: Airport Road 1

City: 10001 – Dubai (Germany)

Start: 21.02.2023 09:00 Uhr

End: 22.02.2023 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 1300.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

get ticket



Key topics to be covered

+ The Design and Next Steps Towards Global E-Invoicing Interoperability

+ Strategies to Handle Real Time E-Invoicing Compliance

+ Technology Trends in Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics

+ Beyond Blockchain – the Future of Supply Chain Finance

+ E-Invoicing as Leverage for a Digital Strategy: Global Best Practices from the Middle East and Africa

Insightful presentations and interactive roundtable sessions on

+ What awaits Multinationals in Middle East in Tax Technology

+ E-Invoicing Regulatory Developments in the GCC: Use Case: Saudi Arabia

+ Extending the Energy Supply Chain Network, ESCN, to the Middle East, utilizing the lessons learned from Oil & Gas Deploying E-Invoices Globally

+ Hyperautomation Trends Enhancing Performance in AP Processes

+ Payment Innovations meet E-Invoicing

+ Value Added Services Provided by Tax Authorities Through E-Invoicing Data

+ The 4-Corner Model for E-Invoice Exchange

+ E-Invoicing in MENA: Sharing Experience of Implementation Projects

Attending

Registration fees range from USD 1300 to USD 2300. Special rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are available. These tickets are limited and will be granted upon request and examination.

For more information, agenda and registration visit

www.exchange-summit.com/dubai

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Kontakt

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

+41 71 677 8700

presse@vereon.ch

https://www.exchange-summit.com/





Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.