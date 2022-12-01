Taiwan demonstrates leading innovation skills at MEDICA 22

Düsseldorf as a testament to the success of the Taiwan Excellence Award

Raising medical technology to a new level for world markets! This is what the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning e-health and medical technology products of the companies awarded by the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) stand for again this year. At today’s press conference, they provided insight into groundbreaking trends from their home country. During the MEDICA trade show from November 14 to 17, they will create a stir while highlighting the importance of Taiwanese innovative strength on a global scale.

The Head of the Economic Department of Taipei’s Representative Office in Germany, Ching-Yun Huang, opened the press conference and drew an overview of the backdrop: „Taiwan’s excellent healthcare infrastructure, with its government-sponsored digitization initiatives, technical know-how and strong local supply chain for ICT components, has driven the development of many innovative solutions in medical technology.“

Leading the way are the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning companies IEI Integration Corp., Insight Medical Solutions Inc, iXensor and Wincomm Corporation.

IEI Integration Corp. presented the latest technologies to enhance the reliability of medical hardware. Unique in the market is the self-developed panel PC with 22-inch touch screen, DICOM module, color correction software as well as the ultra-slim aluminum panel that can be disinfected without any problems. It meets all modern requirements and optimizes application, findings and service. With various expansion cards, it is also multifunctional and more versatile.

Wincomm scores with its unique antibacterial aluminum housing, which – thanks to its surface finish – has a success rate of 95% for the cultivation of bacteria and thus MRSA germs that are widespread in hospitals. And multifunctionality reigns here as well: it also holds its own for use in high-voltage areas.

Insight Medical Solutions Inc. has developed the world’s first wired magnetically assisted capsule endoscopy for the upper digestive tract (EGD – esophagus, stomach, and duodenum) which carries both the Conformité Européenne (CE) and Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) markings for meeting all relevant requirements. Produced by the company in Taiwan, the system has also earned ISO 13485 and TFDA QMS certification. Extensive clinical trials in the pre-market stage and post-market surveillance ensure the product’s efficacy and safety.

iXensor revealed a decentralized solution for antigen testing in the post-COVID-19 era. Those who once waited in front of containers for their test results can now get them quickly and conveniently via smartphone from the PixoHealth Pass app – again, real-time rules. The fact that the software can also issue digital health passports by linking test results and vaccination status seems almost ostentatious. iXensor Vice President of Sales and Business Development Denny Liu puts it succinctly: „The complete solution meets the need for efficient COVID-19 mass screening.“

Recognized as one of the world’s top medical care providers, Taiwan was among the first countries in the world to take action against COVID. And the country continues to surprise the industry with forward-thinking solutions. Medical technology companies are joining forces with doctors and hospitals. Patient data is collected and digitized, forming the basis for innovations in the field of artificial intelligence.

IEI Integration Corp., Insight Medical Solutions Inc, iXensor and Wincomm are a testament to the rapidly growing MedTech sector in Taiwan. The four award-winning companies featured at today’s press conference are part of a total of 16 companies from Taiwan that are presenting their products at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion (booth C16 in hall 17) at MEDICA 2022 from November 14 to 17. All of these MedTech companies have received the Taiwan Excellence Award for their forward-looking product innovations – and are by no means limited to medical technology and diagnostics. They present products related to surgery, dentistry and therapy.

Thanks to its expertise and revolutionary inventions, Taiwan is well positioned to remain a source of innovation and high-quality medical technology in the future.

