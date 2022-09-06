Das Beste vom Sommer und neue Sachen für den Herbst bei FOTB

Beim Streetwear & Sneaker Shop FOTB gibt es neue Klamotten und Reste der Sommerware. Jetzt shoppen!

Mannomann, war das ein Sommer. Endless Summer… Klar, dass Beste war Badebuxe an und ab an den See oder ans Meer. Aber geht ja nicht immer – wir haben immer noch stylische T-Shirts und lässige Sneaker aus der Sommer-Kollektion da. Und die ersten Sweater und Pullis trudeln ein, irgendwann wird der Herbst sich schon melden. Und 2 neue Marken sind ebenfalls im Sortiment: Skate-Schuhe von Lakai sowie Jeans von Volcom. Schaut doch einfach mal, ob für euch was dabei ist…

Über Fresh Out The Box Sneaker & Streetwear Shop:

Die neuesten Sneaker Modelle findet man in Heidelberg bei THE FLAME. Der Store besteht nunmehr seit fast zwei Jahrzehnten als eine feste Größe im Einzelhandel in der Heidelberger Altstadt, geführt vom Stieber Twin Mr. Mar. Was damals als klassischer Hip Hop Store und Anlaufstelle für Stieber Twins Fans begann, entwickelte sich über die Jahre fortwährend weiter zum Streetwear Store & Sneaker Shop und wird nun erfolgreich im Jahr siebzehn betrieben. Der Physische Store wurde fortlaufend um Sneakerbrands wie Adidas, Asics, Nike, New Balance, Reebok oder Puma bereichert und schließlich vor einiger Zeit sogar um die online Platform www.freshoutthebox.de erweitert, wo man ganz bequem seine Sneaker online bestellen kann…

Das Sortiment hat sich über die Jahre zwar immer wieder Verändert, aber im Grunde ist man einer geraden Linie dort stets treu geblieben. Von der anfänglichen Vinyl und Hip Hop-Accessoires Abteilung wurde zwar mit der Zeit Abstand genommen, aber für die breite Stammkundschaft ist THE FLAME auch 2021 noch immer der Nr.1 Graffiti Supporter der Region. Der Stieber bietet dort dauerhaft eine solide Farbpalette der Partnerfirma MONTANA CANS und diverse Marker und Equipment für Writer seit Tag eins des Milleniumjahres…

Ebenfalls seit einiger Zeit im Sortiment sind Skater Klamotten von Vans und Saucony sowie Decks (Skateboards).

Kontakt

THE FLAME STORE

Plöck 20

69117 Heidelberg

GERMANY

WEB: https://www.freshoutthebox.de

TEL: +49 (0) 6221 182127

