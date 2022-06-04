HOLIDAYS IN AFRICA ARE BECOMING MORE AND MORE POPULAR. WHY IS SANYANG IN THE GAMBIA BECOMING MORE AND MORE OF A TOURIST MAGNET?

In an interview with Jaalib, one of the owner’s sons, the English-born, likeable 25-year-old reveals some previously undisclosed background on the naming and intention behind ‚Titus Mansion‘. In doing so, we look at a family-run business that was founded in 2018. The residence takes its name from the late Titus Barrett, father of (Abu Bakr Barrett). He owns the entire property, the surrounding land and the associated „Jatta Easy Quad“ quad rental business (https://www.jattaeasyquad.com/).

Abu Bakr’s dream since childhood was to come to Africa, it was something like a return to the motherland for him. He first came to The Gambia in 2012 when he toured Africa’s smallest country on behalf of his brother, who was looking for investment opportunities in the country. It did not take long for him to fall in love not only with the beauty of „THE SMILING COAST OF AFRICA“, but also with the open-minded and hospitable people of The Gambia, who quickly welcomed him with open arms. He immediately felt at home in a place that, as he and his father agreed, resembled Jamaica. He was born in Jamaica. The Gambia is a very stark contrast to the hectic, dreary concrete jungle of England, with which Abu Bakr was very familiar, having worked and spent most of his life in England.

The acquired plots of ‚Titus Mansion‘ are absolutely quiet in Sanyang and have beautiful trees and lots of green surroundings. After buying the neighbouring property of ‚Titus Mansion‘ (which belonged to another English couple at the time), he started the ecologically careful transformation of the site into a holiday home for himself and his family. Together, the whole family visited Sanyang for the first time in spring 2014. After visiting The Gambia a few more times as a holidaymaker and the length of the stays became longer and longer, Abubakar set himself the goal of leaving England and making The Gambia his permanent home. No sooner said than done.

SANYANG IN THE GAMBIA BECAME THE FAMILY’S NEW ADOPTED HOME

Jaalib continues his explanations, „In 2017, my grandpa, Titus Samuel Barrett passed away, may he rest in peace. On his death, he left a certain legacy to his descendants. Abubakar saw this as an opportunity to move forward with his plan to move to The Gambia and decided to invest here as well. This led to the purchase of Titus Mansion and the surrounding land, which was now available as the previous owners/neighbours had put it up for sale.

Of course, we initially only thought of a private holiday home, but that soon changed and we started planning a very well equipped guest villa for discerning travellers and those who want to enjoy Africa with certain amenities that they might be more familiar with from Europe or the USA or even Canada.