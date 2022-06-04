HOLIDAYS IN AFRICA ARE BECOMING MORE AND MORE POPULAR. WHY IS SANYANG IN THE GAMBIA BECOMING MORE AND MORE OF A TOURIST MAGNET?

GAMBIA IS THE SMALLEST COUNTRY IN AFRICA – BUT WHEN IT COMES TO TOURISM, THE COUNTRY IS NOT SO PUNY AT ALL
In the opinion of more and more tourism experts, The Gambia is the right summer or, even better, winter destination for those who want to jump into the waters of the warm Mid-Atlantic not only in May, but perhaps also in December at a daytime temperature of around 30-33°C, the whole provided with a feeling of freedom that is now unusual for us. The sea here has a pleasant water temperature of 26-27°. Senegambia or Banjul, Kololi or Brufut are well known. But as a real insider’s tip, we dedicate ourselves today to the small town of Sanyang, 35 km from the capital, and also tell you how you can reach „TITUS MANSION“, Sanyang’s No. 1 overnight accommodation. This wonderful oasis is situated on a secured area of almost 3ha with a pool, its own quad school and a quad rental. Here beginners and advanced quad enthusiasts learn a lot, see also the following Youtube link:
The village of Sanyang and some simple beach resorts are located in the Kombo South district of the West Coast region in the southwestern coastal area of The Gambia in West Africa. The ancient village centre is 5 km from the coast on the Kombo Coastal Road and about 30 km from the capital Banjul. The estimated population of about 9,000 people is mainly composed of Mandinka, Wolof, Fula and Jola. The most important economic sectors are agriculture and fishing…
Tourism is also becoming increasingly important, as the nature and beaches are ideal for a few days or even weeks of relaxation, sports or quad biking in a low-traffic environment. There is a paved road leading east from the city centre through Jambanjali (Jambanjelly) and Jalabang and on to the district capital Brikama. The whole area around Sanyang is dirt road and from there a quad bike (see cover picture) is optimal for adventurous holidaymakers who want to explore beautiful landscapes and beaches this way. An introductory course for quad beginners is offered on request and at no extra charge by the dedicated guys from Jatta Easy Quad…
SANYANG BEACH IS SOFT, SIMPLY GOLDEN. THE ALMOST ALWAYS SHINING AFRICAN SUN ALSO MATCHES IT
A 5 km wide curved stretch of coastline shines with the fine-grained beaches of Pelican, Osprey and Paradise Beach (collectively known as Sanyang Beach). The area attracted tourists even when the adjoining settlements were far from touristy. It is considered by many to be one of the best beaches in The Gambia and seems to have been largely spared from earlier coastal erosion. South of the fishing centre, the beachfront is at its most secluded and deserted and is fringed by inland lagoons fringed with mangroves.
About half a kilometre to the left is the fish processing zone. The easiest way to the palm-fringed beaches is along the wide How Ba Road, which starts at the village junction and leads almost directly to the shore. To get to the lively coastal fishing centre, visitors are best off taking Sanyang Fishing Village Road, which takes you through residential areas, farmland, scrubland, woodland, a mangrove-lined lagoon and to the coastal fishing centre. Here there is a bustling fish market where you can see small cold stores, women busy gutting and cleaning the catch, crabs and seagulls pecking at scraps, fishermen mending their nets and dozens of colourful local and Senegalese pirogues.
Abu Bakr’s dream since childhood was to come to Africa, it was something like a return to the motherland for him. He first came to The Gambia in 2012 when he toured Africa’s smallest country on behalf of his brother, who was looking for investment opportunities in the country. It did not take long for him to fall in love not only with the beauty of „THE SMILING COAST OF AFRICA“, but also with the open-minded and hospitable people of The Gambia, who quickly welcomed him with open arms. He immediately felt at home in a place that, as he and his father agreed, resembled Jamaica. He was born in Jamaica. The Gambia is a very stark contrast to the hectic, dreary concrete jungle of England, with which Abu Bakr was very familiar, having worked and spent most of his life in England.
The overall result of our plans is now definitely worth seeing. Our guests are thrilled and enjoy their stay in this beautiful garden setting, which is also matched by our pool, which is really wonderfully integrated into the park landscape…“
„Here I feel at home, I have sun and the sea in front of my nose every day and I can prepare my favourite dishes in the 40sqm kitchen in the main house. Yesterday we had lentils, an Indian recipe, and my friends and I polished off the huge pot in a few hours.“
TITUS MANSION IS NOT ONLY THE BEST ACCOMMODATION ON SITE, IT ALSO KEEPS THE MEMORY OF THE ANCESTORS ALIVE IN THIS WAY
The house was titled as such to honour and continue the legacy of the owner, builder and residence provider of such an opportunity for those who came after him. Everyone who has the privilege of experiencing the residence and all it has to offer is a recipient of years of hard work and a great deal of effort. The whole family is now active, a family business straight out of a picture book.
SECRET TIP TITUS MANSION … IS A SUCCESSFUL COMBINATION OF LUXURIOUS COUNTRY VILLA AND DIGNIFIED COMFORT LODGE IN THE MIDDLE OF A HUGE GARDEN
Some aspects show that we also meet the taste of demanding travellers. We have compiled a small list of things that our readers and perhaps future holidaymakers should know:
– Almost 100% self-sufficiency! During the day, the entire site is powered by solar energy. In addition to solar power, there are two other sources of electricity, so there is always an alternative in case of a power cut.
– Breakfast and dinner can be provided for guests on request, but there is also a very large and fully functional kitchen for those who wish to self-cater, including fridge, freezer and cooker.
Our vision is to be on the top 5 list of places to visit for every visitor to The Gambia and to continue to provide exceptional service. In the future, we want to further expand our reach to help those new to the country and those from, for example, the hectic life in Europe, to get accustomed to an African country/lifestyle that may be unfamiliar to them.
TITUS MANSION QUAD HOLIDAY
Jaalib: „We have some promising plans for expanding quad bike services. First and foremost, we want to significantly improve the awareness of our services. Especially the group tours are very popular and lead through beautiful landscapes, almost without car traffic. We want to maintain and consolidate our position as the number 1 quad bike operator and luxury residence in the country. To this end, we are all working diligently together on optimisations…“
So welcome to The Gambia, the ‚Smiling Coast of Africa‘ ❤️