THE GAMBIA: IN THE RIVER DELTA OF THE IDYLLIC ALLAHEIN-RIVER AND DIRECTLY ON THE ATLANTIC, THE STALA ADVENTURE LODGE BECKONS WITH ‚PETS ❤️–WELCOME‘.

STALA ADVENTURE LODGE VACATIONERS ACTIVELY SUPPORT ENVIROMENTAL PROTECTION IN THE GAMBIA

The location of the Stala Adventure Lodge is one of the most beautifully in all of West Africa. The peaceful river delta of the Allahein River, which we visited now, has the great advantage that it is not very much known – but it’s so easy to reach. This protects this species-rich flora & fauna in the area. The owner of this oasis is the village Kartong, they operate with an engaged Gambian general manager Mr Lamin Leba. He is doing everything possible to protect and preserve the beauty of the area and especially the shore of the river. Various plantings of useful trees are also planned, but they will be tended and cherished under organic standards. Cashew and mango trees, more coconut palms and so the future guests will be able to harvest their own organic fruits…

KARTONG IS LOCATED IN THE SOUTHERNMOST TIP OF THE GAMBIA AND IMPRESSES WITH ITS TRANQUILLITY AND UNIQUE FLORA & FAUNA.

Here, tourists are only occasionally to be found, life seems to be pristine here, pure ‚Africa feeling‘ overcomes even experienced globetrotters and one feels transported back 20 or even 30 years in a time machine. Besides a mystical crocodile pool of 1.3ha, Kartong offers some beautifully and lonely situated eco-lodges. The whole area is called Kombo South District in the West Coast Region, on the southern tip of the southwest coast of The Gambia in West Africa. The rural settlement of Kartong is located on the Kombo Coastal Road, near its end and close to the international border with Senegal, which is bordered by the Allahein River (‚The Eyes of God‘, former ‚San Pedro River‘). No cars are disturbing the peace, no noises from our ‚modern world‘ are destroying the harmony of Stala and nature.

STALA ADVENTURE LODGE HAS SEVERAL UNIQUE SELLING POINTS, SOME OF THEM ARE BRIEFLY LISTED HERE:

Very good cuisine – in the midst of healthy nature!

The Stala cuisine is really excellent and fresh fish is served, which is usually caught fresh from the nearby Atlantic Ocean or the Hallahein River. Nature here really still makes an unspoilt impression and the mangrove forests are all protected from destruction.

Stala Adventure Lodge welcomes guests with their own pets!

According to a survey by a market research institute, people with their own pets are happier than those without a dog or even a colorful parrot. Animals even replace the family for some people. This makes the Stala Adventure Lodge’s initiative that pets are welcome all the more important for them. This way, a holidaymaker can set off for Kartong without worrying and – the beloved pet simply comes along.

Stala Adventure Lodge is a paradise for birdwatchers and other wildlife enthusiasts!

Lovers of rare bird species will feel particularly at home here. If you manage to step out of the lovingly designed African round huts and directly at the „Allahein River“ early in the morning around 6am, nature welcomes you with a wonderful concert of hundreds of different birds. Perhaps the greatest treasure, however, is the river, which is called ‚the eye of God‘ and offers an absolute oasis of tranquillity for the observer.

Learn to sail in Africa? They are working hard on it at Stala Adventure Lodge!

Soon a sailing school will open on the paradisiacal grounds of Stala Adventure Lodge and then guests and visitors will be able to rent sailing boats or even learn to sail here (school English is sufficient).

Stala Adventure Lodge is going to make the southern part of The Gambia green from June 2022!

A tree will be planted for every guest at Stala Adventure Lodge. This will lead to an even greener river landscape as the number of guests increases. The surroundings of the Stala Adventure Lodge are also so breathtakingly beautiful because the river course still appears pristine and mangrove forests, palm trees and other (dense) tree growth protect the banks. The wildlife here also seems to be largely intact.

Conclusion:

The most beautiful spot of nature in West Africa can indeed be admired in Kartong, at the southernmost tip of The Gambia!

Stala Adventure Lodge boss Lamin says: „Environmentally friendly holidays don’t have to be expensive!“ A week for two people including breakfast (optionally with a pet) can be booked from 225 US dollars.

In the summer of 2022, Stala Adventure Lodge in Kartong is offering special rates:

In July 2022, a week in this paradisiacal setting is already available from 200 US dollars for two people (and a pet if desired). Long-term stays at Stala Adventure Lodge with half board are also bookable, Lamin and his dedicated crew will be happy to make you an appropriate offer. Lamin: „Sadly only a few guests bring their own pets, but we hope soon we may welcome more vacationers with a dog or cat or even monkey. In The Gambia in most hotels or lodges it’s not allowed to bring a pet“.

Enquiries to Stala Adventure Lodge gladly by email:

Laminleba@gmail.com

Stala Adventure Lodge Call or Whatsapp No:

+220 745 2553

Welcome to The Gambia, the „Smiling Coast of Africa“ ❤️

Press contact:

BellaCoola Film Production UG

Eythstr. 10

D-51103 Cologne

Germany

Phone: +491796004547

web: http://www.bellacoola.de

email: bellacoola-liefert (@) die-besten-bilder.de

Bellacoola Film Production UG from Cologne in Germany has become known as an experienced film production company with excellent references. Focus: Travel and science. Since a few years a department „Economy“ has been added and deals with the reasons for the significantly decreased competitiveness of the German industry. Even future technologies, such as the aerospace industry, are not sufficiently supported, and politicians obviously lack the will to act. You can use this press release – also in modified or shortened form – with a source link to our homepage on your website free of charge.