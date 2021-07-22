Paralenz is A Fun User-Friendly Underwater Video Camera Now Available for Rent at Dive Shops

Miami, FL, July 17, 2021 — Paralenz is a powerful, user-friendly underwater video camera enjoyed by scuba divers, snorkelers and coastal tourists seeking to capture their underwater adventures in beautiful high-quality video and still photos. The camera is now available for daily rental at select dive shops in Florida and Italy for $25 (25 euros) per day.

Not only does the Paralenz camera preserve users’ experiences for take-home memories, it also captures valuable geolocated data that can be shared with international ocean conservation organizations.

“The Paralenz rental camera is simple to use and by making it available to rent, more underwater explorers can capture their vacation memories without making a permanent investment,” said Lise Engelbrecht, chief executive officer of Paralenz. “Our camera can capture any ordinary underwater adventure in high-quality video and turn any diver or snorkeler into a citizen scientist contributing to ocean conservation.”

Ease of Use Is Top of Mind

The Paralenz rental camera is based on the company’s current flagship model, the Paralenz Vaquita, modified to offer an easy-to-use point-and-shoot camera experience with powerful technology that yields high-quality videos and still photos, patented Automatic Depth-Controlled Color Correction, an ultra light-sensitive lens, quick auto-edit functions, integrated GPS and several video-sharing options.

At the heart of the Paralenz experience is the Paralenz App. When consumers rent the camera, they download the free app, which offers a dive log, media library and multiple sharing options, as well as “TheOceanBase,” an interactive map where users can upload their favorite dive videos.

“Our goal was to develop an app that was fun and functional for Paralenz camera users,” said Peter Thiell, chief technology officer for Paralenz. “It’s the main hub where you save your underwater recordings, geek out over dive statistics and get inspired by other divers’ uploaded dive footage from all around the world.”

Rental customers’ recorded footage is private and secure, and is available for direct download from the cloud for up to three months after they return the rental camera to the dive shop. Video assets can be automatically edited in the Paralenz App and easily shared with friends, family or to social media.

A Camera with a Higher Purpose

Every dive shared on TheOceanBase via the Paralenz App contributes valuable ocean data — collected via integrated camera sensors that log conductivity, temperature, depth and geolocation — to Paralenz’s conservation partner Coral Restoration Foundation, located in Key Largo, Florida.

“We are excited at the possibilities presented by this relationship with Paralenz, and with every diver using a Paralenz camera,” said Amelia Moura, science program manager at Coral Restoration Foundation. “This kind of huge, user-generated, real-time data resource could add incredible value to our restoration efforts, supporting our monitoring strategy and potentially helping us as we evolve our coral restoration strategies over the coming years.”

Now Available for Rent or Purchase

To find a convenient location to rent a Paralenz camera in Florida or Italy, follow this link: https://paralenz.com/how-to-rent

The Paralenz Vaquita also is available for purchase for $749 on the Paralenz website. The camera comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 12-month warranty. Paralenz also offers a line of accessories that enhance the versatility and usability of the camera.

EDITORS NOTE: The Paralenz retail rental kiosk and rental process are illustrated in this video:



