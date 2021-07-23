Opening New and Natural Doors to Health, Greenwich Bay Chiropractic Welcomes Patients as of Aug 2

Greenwich, RI, July 22, 2021 — Greenwich Bay Chiropractic and Dr. Devon Barley proudly announce the opening of their new office on Monday, August 2nd. The new and natural healthcare provider is located at 16 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.

Dr. Devon Barley is a second generation Doctor of Chiropractic. He found a love of chiropractic after being under chiropractic care from birth by his father, Dr. Dennis Barley who maintains a practice in Fairhaven, MA. The profound experience of less illness, quicker recovery from sports injuries and better overall health, inspired him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

An interesting personal note, in addition to his focus on healthcare, Dr. Devon Barley was a top 12 finalist on the hit television show “The Voice” in 2011. He initially attended a casting call to support a friend and the rest is history.

A resident of Providence, Dr. Barley is married to Liz Barley, a Physician’s Assistant (PA) at Ortho Rhode Island, an Orthopedic practice. Liz is originally from Kingstown, RI.

Having graduated with a Bachelor’s in Biology from The University of Vermont and Cum Laude from Life University’s Doctor of Chiropractic program, Dr. Devon has had the pleasure of treating chiropractic patients for over 6 years.

Dr. Devon’s specific and gentle approach has helped thousands of men, women and children improve their lives. He has treated neck or back pain, headaches or migraines, carpal tunnel, sciatica, or other health conditions. His practice will also focus on family health and pregnancy.

To contact, Greenwich Bay Chiropractic and Dr. Devon Barley, call (401) 408-4430 or visit www.GreenwichBayChiro.com.

