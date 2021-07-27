Newest Version of Microsoft Office Importer for Revit Sports Significant Upgrades Including Support for BIM 360, OneDrive and SharePoint

Clearwater, FL, USA, July 24, 2021 – Axiom, a major provider of third-party CAD / BIM add-ons, announces the release of a new version of their Microsoft Office Importer software for Revit. According to sources within the development team at Axiom, this latest version is a remarkable step forward in providing the software with several time-saving improvements that Revit users will appreciate regardless of whether their spreadsheet data is stored in BIM 360, SharePoint, OneDrive, a shared network or a personal hard drive.

Axiom’s Executive Product Manager, Eiren Smith, stated, “Office Importer Version 5.2 contains a ton of improvements. The big ones are support for Revit 2022; support for Excel spreadsheets and Word documents stored in any of three document management systems including Autodesk BIM 360, SharePoint and OneDrive; several brand new features; improvements in speed and much more. Revit users are going to love this. „

In addition to Microsoft Office Importer’s existing capabilities, such as updating imported Word and Excel data automatically (or on demand), and maintaining formatting (such as italics, bolding, and underlining), according to Smith, Version 5.2 has some brand-new features including the ability to alter the height of a single page that has already been pasted in Revit, a feature that allows the user to pre-define the width of individual pages, and faster imports that have never looked better. All of this supports Revit 2017 through Revit 2022.

Mr. Smith continued, “We have been doing this for a long time, and we’ve worked with countless Revit users, making sure things go smoothly, or helping fix things if they don’t. Office Importer’s new version is really the result of all of that experience and understanding all the details that can be tricky. That’s why we created this sleek, expanded and updated version. „

About Axiom:

Axiom’s purpose is to help CAD and BIM professionals design a better world for themselves, their families, their organizations and the planet, by understanding their needs and providing software that handles repetitive tasks quickly and easily.

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and long known as a major player in third-party software development, Axiom is dedicated to making Revit easier, saving Revit users‘ time, solving their problems and increasing their production. Axiom also designs software for MicroStation and AutoCAD. For more information, visit AxiomInt.com.

For more information specifically about Microsoft Office Importer, visit AxiomInt.com, call Eiren Smith at 727-442-1822 or email him at Press.Office@AxiomInt.com

