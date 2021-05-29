Miller & Miller’s June 12 Watches & Jewelry Auction Features Patek Philippe, Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, May 29, 2021 — A Patek Philippe Reference 3940 perpetual calendar men’s watch with 18kt white gold case and clasp, a Rolex Reference 1680 red Submariner Date men’s watch from 1972 with stainless steel case and band, and a VS2 diamond solitaire ring with a 1.99-carat center stone and 14kt white gold band are a few expected highlights in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Watches & Jewelry auction slated for Saturday, June 12th.

“This sale, starting at 9 am Eastern time, contains a generous offering of railroad grade and early pocket watches, as well as a curated selection of vintage wrist watches,” said Justin Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “With demand for 1970s sports model watches from Tag Heuer, Rolex and Omega at all-time highs, we’re pleased to include a diverse offering in this auction.”

Mr. Miller added, “This past year has confirmed that the right vintage wrist watches have earned a place not just in collectors’ portfolios, but serious investor portfolios as well. This sale will prove to be an opportunity for both the collector and the investor. Our Watches & Jewelry auctions are already highly anticipated annual events, and this year brings great expectations.”

The catalog is filled with a generous offering of pocket watches unlocked from longtime collections; railroad grade pocket watches from Waltham, Elgin, E. Howard Co., Ball Watch Co., Hamilton, Illinois, and many more; vintage and modern wristwatches from luxury brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, Longines and others; and a select jewelry offering of rings, necklaces, bracelets and many other investment-grade pieces.

The Patek Philippe Reference 3940 is one of the most iconic perpetual calendar wrist watches available today. It’s mostly found in yellow gold, with far fewer examples in 18K white gold, making the example in the sale that much more desirable. Originally purchased in 1999 from Tourneau in New York, it has an estimate of $35,000-$45,000.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The Rolex Reference 1680 red Submariner Date watch produced in 1972 is mechanically functioning, with recent Rolex service records. The watch is marked, „Montres Rolex S.A Geneva Switzerland Patented Stainless Steel 1680“ on the inner case-back. It’s fitted to a modern, solid link Rolex oyster band. The Rolex box is included (est. $25,000-$30,000).

The diamond solitaire ring with a 14kt white gold band features an impressive center stone weighing 1.99 carats by scale, a truly fabulous, investment-grade natural diamond of F color and VS2 clarity. Included are 18 0.015-carat shoulder diamonds. The ring, which comes with a certificate of appraisal, should change hands for $18,000-$20,000.

Other Rolexes in the sale include a 1969 Reference 5513 Submariner that can be worn for sport and scuba diving or used as a tool watch (buzzwords surrounding it include meters first, matte dial with white text and calibre 1530); and a 1978 Reference 1680 model with the dial signed with, “Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Submariner 600 ft – 200m Superlative Chronometer Officially Certified Swiss – T 25” (both are estimated at $15,000-$18,000).

A Patek Philippe Reference 3611/1 Calavatra watch made in 1975 with case and bracelet both solid 18kt yellow gold, the timeless design inspired by the minimalist principles of the Bauhaus School, is expected to bring $16,000-$18,000; while a Tag Heuer Autavia GMT 2446C watch from 1972 featuring an amazing Pepsi bezel (the color of which still pops), original pushers and crown, plus compressor case, should go for $18,000-$20,000.

A rare Omega Speedmaster Pre-Moon watch from 1968, Reference 145.022-68, utilizing cal. 861, with correct applied Omega logo and indices and hands showing an appealing patina, carries an estimate of $14,000-$16,000; while a simple yet refined Vacheron & Constantin Reference 7390 watch from 1970, with an 18kt white gold, 32mm cushioned case and two straps (alligator and 18kt white gold mesh) should rise to $12,000-$15,000.

A Tudor Ref. 7928/0 Oyster-Prince Submariner watch, produced for just one year (1967), very rare and boasting an open minute track that extends all the way to the outer flange of the dial, has an estimate of $12,000-$15,000. Also, a 1940s International Watch Company Scharffhausen dress watch with a 14kt yellow gold case, a two-tone dial set against blued steel hands, plus a characteristic Art Deco pointed bow, should command $2,500-$3,000.

An artfully assembled Vacheron & Constantin ladies’ dress watch features an extra-wide and elegant 18kt gold bracelet with a small dial surrounded with a halo of high-quality diamonds, with an 18kt yellow gold case and band (est. $7,000-$9,000). Also, an 18kt white gold and diamond tennis bracelet, boasting 49 round brilliant cut diamonds having a total weight of 4.00 carats, SI1 clarity and FGH color, should reach $3,000-$4,000.

Two watches, one English and one French, have identical estimates of $2,500-$3,000. A George Prior (London, 1812) verge fusee watch has an outer case of metal, a second case of tortoise shell and third and fourth cases of silver. A French Breguet et Fils (Paris) repeater “clock watch” has a 56mm silver case, on demand strike and quarter repeating.

Internet bidding for the 299-lot auction will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, as well as the Miller & Miller website: www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Bidders can tune in to the live webcast on June 12th to watch lots close in real time. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Watches & Jewels auction scheduled for Saturday, June 12th at 9 am Eastern time, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.



