According to TechSci Research report “Indonesia Residential Electric Water Pump Market By Well Type, By Pump Type, By Function Type, By Power Rating, By Price Range, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, Indonesia residential electric water pump market is projected to surpass $ 290 million by 2025 due to rapid urbanization expanding population across the country. Due to these factors, demand for clean water in in the country is rising, which is boosting sales of residential electric water pumps. Moreover, Government of Indonesia is planning to shift its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, which is anticipated to create opportunities for more commercial and residential infrastructure development in North Penajam Paser – East Kalimantan, thereby boosting demand for residential electric water pumps in the country over the next five years.

Indonesia residential electric water pump is segmented based on type of well, function type, pump type, power rating, price range, and region. Based on well type, the market can be segmented into shallow well and deep well, out of which, shallow well segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on function type, the market is segregated into automatic and non-automatic, out of which, automatic pump is expected to hold major share in the market owing to ease of use. Regionally, Indonesia residential electric water pump market has been segmented into western region, eastern region and central region. Out of these, central region is expected to dominate the market owing to growth in population, which is resulting in higher demand for electric water pumps in the region.

Major players operating in Indonesia residential electric water pump market include PT. Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia, Shimizu Corporation Indonesia, PT. Wilo Pumps Indonesia, PT. Ebara Indonesia, PT. Torishima Guna Indonesia, PT. Grundfos Pompa, IWAKI Singapore (Indonesia Office), PT Hitachi Modern Sales Indonesia, Mitsubishi Electric Indonesia and others.

“Central region is expected to dominate the residential electric water pump market in Indonesia during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and large population base in the region. Moreover, lack in adequate water supply infrastructure is resulting in high demand for electric water pumps in the region. Furthermore, key manufacturers such as Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia and other key suppliers operating in the market are expanding their business in the region, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Indonesia Residential Electric Water Pump Market By Well Type, By Pump Type, By Function Type, By Power Rating, By Price Range, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of Indonesia residential electric water pump and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Indonesia residential electric water pump market.

