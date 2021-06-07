Growing awareness of the benefits of using chemical free organic products among urban consumers, is projected to drive the India organic personal care products market through FY2026.

According to the report released by TechSci Research, ‘India Organic Personal Care Products Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Color Cosmetic Products and Perfumes & Deodorants), By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Retail Stores/Multibranded Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Beauty Parlors/Salons, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026’, the organic personal care products market in India was valued at USD571.43 million in FY2020 and is projected to advance with a CAGR of 14.69% in the forecast period to reach USD1,239.04 million in FY2026. Many companies in the industry have resorted to innovating the current product line by improving packaging, product quality, and marketing with proper product placements especially in metro cities. These are the regions of the country where adaptation of organic products is increasing as compared to other less urbanized areas. Companies are launching better products in simple and daily use segments like lip care and oils which is helping the market players to attain better market shares in the country.

Most of the consumers in India are recommendation driven or change their perspective after sample usage of products. Such sample usages and recommendations are provided mostly by parlors and salons. Moreover, people tend to use better products in parlors while getting ready for marriages and parties, and nowadays they are turning towards organic products more generously. Rising awareness among consumers pertaining to different brands and natural products in order to achieve higher value for money is being witnessed across the country. Changing consumer behavior and habits are compelling the manufacturers to offer superior, urbane as well as consumer centric products.

Browse over 28 market data Figures and 4 Tables spread through 82 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “India Organic Personal Care Products Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-organic-personal-care-products-market/7475.html

On the basis of distribution channel the India organic personal care products market is categorized into Exclusive Retail Stores/Multibranded Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Beauty Parlors/Salons, Others. Among them the online distribution channel is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Online sales channel is the emerging distribution channel in the organic personal care products market. The advent of online channel has allowed consumers to easily surf through catalogs without doing the rounds of stores thus making shopping extremely convenient. Moreover, owing to rising digital and social media penetration, combined with rising penetration of smartphones have led to increasing awareness and aspirations for latest trends in the product offerings. Thus, companies which are still operating through offline channel only need to strengthen their business model by adding online channel as well. Demand for price-competitive and variety of organic personal care products is increasing across the country, and to make the most of this lucrative opportunity, many new entrants as well as existing players are adopting aggressive marketing strategies through multiple platforms to improve availability as well as accessibility of their products.

Some of the major players operating in the India personal care products market are Lotus Herbal Pvt. Ltd. (Lotus Organics), Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.), Forest Essentials, Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Idam Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd (Bella Vita Organic), Syscom Organic World Private Limited (Organic Harvest), The Himalayan Organics, Juicy Chemistry Private Limited, and Greenberry Organics. Organic personal care products manufacturers are focusing more on tie-ups and mergers with nationally well-known salon and parlor chains in order to benefit marketing of the brands at a relatively higher pace.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=7475

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“In the recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among men about personal care and wellness. Specifically, men in the age group of 16-55 years have become interested in authentic natural skin care products. Moreover, the trend of growing beard is gaining popularity, which has led to a surge in demand for beard oil and conditioners. And hence, the organic personal care products market is observed to grow more magnificently in coming times.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Organic Personal Care Products Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Color Cosmetic Products and Perfumes & Deodorants), By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Retail Stores/Multibranded Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Beauty Parlors/Salons, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of India organic personal care products market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in India organic personal care products market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Website: https://www.techsciresearch.com/