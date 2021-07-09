India facility management market is anticipated to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecast period. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to an increase in construction activities across commercial as well as residential sector. Moreover, various initiatives by Government to provide housing for all citizens and development of smart cities in India are further expected to positively influence India facility management market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising population across tier 1 cities and continuing growth in IT/ITeS and banking sectors would further steer India facility management market during the forecast period. The market is dominated by unorganized players.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2018

Base Year: FY2019

Estimated Year: FYF2020

Forecast Period: FY2021–FY2026

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the India facility management market and its segmental analysis by service, by application, by region, by spending pattern and by market penetration.

To estimate and forecast market size of India facility management market.

To categorize and forecast India facility management market by service such as Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, Catering Services, Support Services & Other Services.

To categorize and forecast India facility management market by application such as Commercial, Industrial & Residential.

To categorize and forecast India facility management market by regions such as North, East, West and South.

To categorize and forecast India facility management market by Spending Pattern such as Outsource & Insource.

To categorize and forecast India facility management market by Market Penetration such as Organized & Unorganized.

To identify major drivers & challenges for India facility management market.

To identify major trends in India facility management market.

To profile major companies operating in India facility management market.

Few of the major players operating in India facility management market include CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), SIS Group Enterprises, Quess Corp Ltd., Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers International Group Inc., Knight Frank India Pvt Ltd, Sodexo, EFS Facilities Services, and UPDATER SERVICES (P) LTD.

To analyze and forecast India facility management market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source. A brief study of the major players operating in India facility management market was also undertaken. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for facility management in India. To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry.

Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on Smart Cities Mission, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, annual reports, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

Facility management companies and other stakeholders

Major end users of facility management services

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to facility management market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as facility management providing companies and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.

