High demand for products having high nutritional value and health benefits is expected to drive the demand for India essential oils market for the forecast period.

According to TechSci Research report, “India Essential Oils Market By Type (Walk-In Units, Reach-In Units, Merchandisers, Display Cases, Undercounter Units, Back-Bar Coolers, Prep Tables) By End User (Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bakery, Others) By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027”, The India essential oils market is expected to witness steady growth for the next five years. Essential oils are said to be highly concentrated oils which are extracted to obtain their fragrance and flavor. These are extracted from stem, roots, leaves, bark, and other part of plants and are highly volatile aromatic compounds. Essential oil aids in maintaining the health of an individual by having properties such as antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-infective properties which is a major reason to ensure high demand of essential oils. Changing lifestyle leading to higher stress, and depression is creating the need for products which are helpful to maintain consumer mental state. Distillation is the process of essential oil extraction, and it separates components of mixture by the process of evaporation and condensation the vapor from liquid. This method is highly helpful for temperature sensitive materials comprising including aromatic compounds. High demand from consumers to use essential oil at residential spaces to enhance the air freshness by adding drops of essential oil in aroma diffusers coupled with increase in use of essential oil in taking aromatic baths is expected to foster the demand for essential oils for the next five years. Young generation are using essential oils to make homemade cosmetic products due to their medical benefits and natural extracts.

The COVID-19 outbreak across the world which has been declared as pandemic by World Health Organization has affected countries adversely. Leading authorities in India imposed lockdown restrictions and released a set of precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Coronavirus affected patients started suffering from shortness of breath along with coughing and sneezing. The demand for items which can improve the immunity of the individual and maintain the health conditions and cleanliness of a space are increasing at rapid rate. Increase in consumption of high-quality food items and beverages, healthcare, aromatherapy, home care, cosmetics and toiletries from different regions is expected in turn to raise the growth of the essential oils market for the next five years.

However, low production of essential oils as they are highly concentrated products along with depleting natural resources may hamper market growth for the forecast period.

India essential oils market is segmented into product type, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on product type, market can be further divided into orange, eucalyptus, peppermint, lemon, citronella & others. The orange product type segment is expected to hold major market share for the forecast period. Cosmetic manufacturing industries are using orange essential oils to develop products having higher product appeal and to enhance the sensory appeal. Orange oil is beneficial in treating the skin of an individual by improving the elasticity and tone of skin and treat acne and stretch marks.

Doterra India Private Limited, Biolandes Natural Extracts Private Limited, Falcon Essential Oil, Bangalore, BO International Private Limited, Young Living Essential Oils India Private Limited, Mother Herbs Private Limited (India Essential Oil), Anjali Essential Oils Private Limited, SS Essential Oils Private Limited (seller), Gangotri Essential Oils Pvt Ltd, The Wynaad Essential Oils(India) Private Limited, Essential Oil Association of India, BMV Fragrances Private Ltd, Indian AROMA Exports, Natures Natural India Pvt Ltd., Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt Ltd are the leading players operating in India essential oils market. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and development process to fuel higher growth in the market. To meet evolving customer demand with respect to better efficiency and durability, several essential oils manufacturers are coming up with their technologically advanced offerings.

“Rise in demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry due to health benefits associated with essential oils is driving the growth of the market. Increase in prevalence of bronchitis, cardiovascular disorders, and Alzheimer’s due to presence of no side-effects of essential oils among others is paving the way for the essential oils market growth. Implementation of regulations leading the way for high demand of organic products as they are environment friendly in nature is expected to propel the growth of the market until FY2027” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.

“ India Essential Oils Market By Type (Walk-In Units, Reach-In Units, Merchandisers, Display Cases, Undercounter Units, Back-Bar Coolers, Prep Tables) By End User (Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bakery , Others) By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027 ” has evaluated the future growth potential of India essential oils market and provided statistics & information on market size, shares, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the of India essential oils market.

