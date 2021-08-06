Herbert Herzmann, Travel Adventures. Europe, the Americas and Africa. Hamburg: tredition 2021

Herbert Herzmann shows how to travel adventurously without risking too much.

You do not have to traverse Africa by bicycle or snowboard down glaciers in the Himalayas in order to have an adventure. Between the extreme adventurer who craves for the adrenaline rush and the tourist who avoids any danger is the traveller. He or she also seeks adventure but without risking life and limb.

Many shy away from travelling independently and prefer to entrust themselves to a tour operator. They worry that they will not be able to communicate in a foreign language and that they might get into unpleasant or even dangerous situations. The Travel Adventures of the past seven decades show that it is worth the trouble to travel under one’s own steam. The book tells of early travel experiences that made a lasting impression, episodes of youthful wanderlust, hitchhiking trips and long cycling tours to the North Sea and to Paris, epic car journeys through the Balkans and the United States and extensive travels in South America. Hikes and climbs in the Andes, in Africa and in the Austrian Alps round off the picture.

Travelling not only makes us experience the present but also leads us back to the past. How can we walk the border between Austria and Italy in the Dolomites without remembering the bitter fighting during the First World War? How can we ignore history when we visit Sarajevo or Mostar? And how can we stand in front of La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago de Chile and not think about the first Nine Eleven that took place there in 1973? Travels into the past enrich our present.

The independent traveller may risk more than the safety conscious tourist, but the reward consists of intensive experiences and unforgettable memories.

