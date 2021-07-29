Rising requirement to increase the productivity and supportive government policies is expected to drive the demand for Israel precision farming market in the forecast period.

According to TechSci Research report, “Israel Precision Farming Market By Component (Hardware; Software; Services) By Hardware (Automation and Control Systems v/s Sensing & Monitoring Devices) By Software (Web Based v/s Cloud Based) By Services (System Integration & Consulting; Maintenance & Support; Professional & Managed Services) By Technology (Guidance System; Remote Sensing; Variable Rate Technology) By Application (Yield Monitoring; Field Mapping; Crop Scouting; Weather Tracking; Irrigation Management; Farm Labour Management; Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, The Israel precision farming market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The adoption of precision farming is leading to higher cost saving which is the major reason for its higher adoption in Israel. Due to rising global warming across the world, the change in weather patterns can directly influence crop production which is paving the way for the adoption of smart farming techniques. Precision farming aims to transform the agricultural field by making the agricultural activity more predictable and affordable with the help of crop monitoring and increasing crop yield. High internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices are contributing to accelerating market growth. The presence of a plethora of user-friendly applications is aiding the farmers to make smart decisions and smartphones are becoming the most in-demand and easy-to-carry tools for farmers in order to increase the crop production volume. Smartphones can also be integrated with the hardware devices such as GPS receivers, high-resolution cameras, sensors to collect the required data through a record collection, sampling, aerial imaging, among others which are further expected to fuel the precision farming market in the next five years.

The COVID-19 outbreak across the world which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization has affected several countries adversely. Leading authorities of Israel imposed lockdown restrictions and released a set of precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Manufacturing units were temporarily shut down and the shortage of workforce during this period affected the production adversely. Disruption in the supply chain was observed which led to the shortage of equipment. Market players started to manufacture wireless technology for remote monitoring and making smart decisions with the help of insights provided by the real-time monitoring platforms. Farmers can access the data with a mobile application or web browser to make decisions.

Israel precision farming market is segmented into component, technology, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on application, the market can be divided into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking, irrigation management, farm labor management, others. The weather tracking application segment is expected to witness growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Farmers are able to deal with climate change and maximize profit and minimize the loss that occurred due to climate change with the help of the weather tracking application. An increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology in the weather tracking application owing to the several benefits offered by the cloud technology is influencing the market growth. Based on component, the market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is expected to account for a major market share in the next five years. The rise in the adoption of control and automation devices by the farmers to increase the production volume is the driving factor for the growth of the segment. Guidance and steering systems, drones, GPS/GNSS, irrigation controllers, yield monitors, and sensors, among others, are the technologies adopted by the farmers on a large scale in Israel. Increasing demand for advanced technologies and devices to boost the agricultural yield is driving the growth of the precision farming market.

Taranis Israel, Prospera Technologies Ltd., CropX Technologies, PickApp Farming Ltd., Metzer Group, Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd., Haifa Group, Netafim Ltd, Tevatronic, Saturas Israel, among others are some of the leading players operating in Israel precision farming market. Companies operating in the market are using strategies such as joint ventures, product launches, mergers, and research collaborations to boost their share and increase their geographic reach.

“Market players are investing huge amounts for technological innovations and adoption of the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, sensorless IoT technology in addition to advanced optics, digital image processing technology, amongst others to increase the production volume of crops thereby boosting the agricultural industry. Support from the government in form of policies and fund allocations to upgrade the existing infrastructure along with ongoing research and development activities to increase agricultural yield is expected to contribute significantly to the precision farming market growth till 2026” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Israel Precision Farming Market By Component (Hardware; Software; Services) By Hardware (Automation and Control Systems v/s Sensing & Monitoring Devices) By Software (Web Based v/s Cloud Based) By Services (System Integration & Consulting; Maintenance & Support; Professional & Managed Services) By Technology (Guidance System; Remote Sensing; Variable Rate Technology) By Application (Yield Monitoring; Field Mapping; Crop Scouting; Weather Tracking; Irrigation Management; Farm Labour Management; Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, has evaluated the future growth potential of Israel precision farming market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Israel precision farming market.

