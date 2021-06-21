Globaler Markt für Membranfiltration

The global membrane filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% over the forecast period. The global membrane filtration market is driven by the continuously expanding dairy industry. The presence of strict norms related to water safety and filtration has a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. In addition, emerging membrane filtration technologies are expected to further fuel market growth over the next several years.

The global Membrane Filtration Market is segmented by type, module design, membrane material, end use, application, company, and region. Depending on the type, the market can be divided into reverse osmosis, microfiltration, nanofiltration, forward osmosis, and ultrafiltration. The reverse osmosis segment dominated the market in 2019 and should maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period. This is due to its high water purification efficiency as it can remove up to 99% of mineral impurities.

The main players in the membrane filtration market are Veolia Water Technologies, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Alfa Laval AB, Toray Group, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Pall Corporation, 3M Company, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., GEA Group AG, Prominent GmbH, Pentair PLC., Synder Filtration, Jiangsu Jiuhu Hi-Tech Co., Ltd, Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Filtration Technologies, Berghof Membranes and others. Large companies have competitive strategies to stay competitive in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historic years: 2015-2018

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast period: 2021-2025

The aim of the study:

Analysis and estimate the market size of the global Membrane Filters market from 2015 to 2018.

Estimate and forecast the market size of the global Membrane

Filters market from 2019 to 2025, and the growth rate to 2025. Classification and forecast of the global Membrane Filtration Market based on type, module design, membrane material , End use, application, company and regional distribution.

Identify a dominant region or segment in the global membrane filter market.

Identifying drivers and challenges for the global Membrane Filters Market.

To study competitive developments such as expansions, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc. in the global Membrane Filter Market.

Performing price analysis for the global membrane filter market.

Identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the global Membrane Filters Market.

Identifying the key sustainable strategies being followed by market participants in the global Membrane Filters Market.

TechSci Research carried out both primary and comprehensive desk research for this study. First, TechSci Research compiled a list of manufacturers around the world. TechSci Research then carried out primary research surveys with the identified companies. During the interview, the respondents were also asked about their competitors. This technique would allow TechSci Research to include those manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of desk research. TechSci Research has analyzed the manufacturers and the presence of all major players worldwide.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of the global Membrane Filtration Market using a bottom-up approach that collects data for various end-user segments and forecast them for the coming years. TechSci Research has obtained these values ​​from industry experts and company representatives and has validated them externally by analyzing historical data of these product types and applications to obtain an appropriate overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also examined by TechSci Research.

Most important target group:

Membrane

Filtration Manufacturers Market research and advisory firms

Government agencies such as regulators and policy makers

Membrane filtration organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions important to industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., and enables them to plan investments and seize market opportunities.

