Increasing awareness about water-borne diseases coupled with rapid industrialization to drive the growth of global water purifiers through 2026.

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology (Membrane, Media & UV), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2026”, global water purifiers market stood at USD 41.22 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during 2020-2026 to reach USD 68.09 Billion by 2026 owing to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing disposable income. Due to rising industrialization activities, the water resources have become polluted and unsafe for drinking, which has increased the demand for water purifiers, especially in urban areas. Rapid urbanization and growing number of commercial spaces such as offices, cafes, restaurants, etc. have also propelled the growth of global water purifiers market. Moreover, the rising incidences of water borne diseases and increase awareness about the ill-effects of drinking contaminated water due to various initiatives by government and international organizations is also expected to fuel the growth of global water purifiers market in coming years.

Global water purifiers market can be segregated based on technology and region. In terms of technology, market can be segregated into membrane, media and UV. Membrane based water purification technology captured 67.70% share of global water purifiers market in 2019, on the grounds of efficient removal of bacteria, viruses, suspended solids, proteins, and starch as well as low energy requirements. The second largest share was held by media technology in 2019, followed by UV technology; however, their shares are expected to decline during the forecast period due to inefficient removal of impurities.

Leading companies operating in the global water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Coway Company Ltd., Brita Gmbh, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Kent RO System Ltd., BWT Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, L.G. Electronics Inc., Culligan International Company, and 3M Purification Inc. Continuous innovation for products and identification of new means of applications are the major factors that are propelling the growth of water purifiers manufacturing companies across the globe.

“Asia-Pacific region generates the highest demand for water purifiers in the world. The region is also projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global water purifiers market. The growth of the market is buoyed by robust industrialization, leading to unmonitored discharge of waste into water bodies leading to water pollution, and hence deteriorating quality of water. Additionally, increasing water scarcity is augmenting the need to recycle and reuse water. In addition. Growing awareness pertaining to substandard quality of water among consumers and rising incidences of water-borne diseases are also escalating demand for efficient water purification technologies; thereby, driving water purifier market of Asia Pacific through 2026.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology (Membrane, Media & UV), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of global water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global water purifiers market.

