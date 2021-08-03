Increasing health awareness and shifting consumer preference towards healthy and sustainable food options is expected to drive the growth of the global organic food market.

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Organic Food Market By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Organic Fruits & Vegetables; Organic Processed Food; Organic Bread & Bakery; Organic Beverages; Organic Processed Food and Others), By Distribution Channel Type (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Speciality Stores, Dependent Stores, Online and Others(Spices, Pulses, Cereals & Food Grains etc.), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026F”, the global organic food market was valued at USD167.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD368.94 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 14.52% during forecast period. Organic foods are composed of the natural and organic ingredients that are cultivated as per the standards of organic farming. They do not contain any artificial preservatives to sustain a longer interval of time. There are countless benefits of consuming organic food due to this there was increase in the demand of organic food during pandemic because organic food helps in developing immune system which helps bodies to fight against diseases. People have understood the importance of consuming healthy food and organic foods have another advantage of ecological balance. Since organic farming works to create a positive effect on our ecosystem so that the foods we eat have a good effect on the body. Organic farming is largely based on a two formula; first, it helps in maintaining soil fertility and second is also useful for the prevention of pests. With the help of organic farming, we not only get healthy foods but also get rid of environmental problems like water pollution and topsoil degradation. However, in most developing countries, very few consumers purchase these products due to the fact that organic products are more expensive. This is the major challenges for organic food market.

The global organic food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, company, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segregated into organic meat, poultry & dairy; organic fruits & vegetables; organic processed food; organic bread & bakery; organic beverages & others. Out of these, organic fruits & vegetables registered highest market share among all organic food products followed by organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic processed food, organic bread & bakery, organic beverages & others whereas organic beverages are the fastest growing in the organic food market.

In terms of distribution channel, hypermarket/supermarket is dominating the global organic food market followed by dependent stores. People in countries such as the United States, Germany, and France tend to purchase organic food from hypermarkets/supermarkets because of the availability broader range of items, while online is the emerging trend in the global organic food market due to the availability of exclusive offers, subscription packages and heavy discounts.

In terms of regional analysis, the market is segment into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America South America, Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global organic food market followed by Europe. Today, Germany is Europe’s largest market for organic food followed by France, Italy, Switzerland, and Sweden. Asia-Pacific displays the fast increment in CAGR, attributable to the changing ways of life and increasing disposable income. During 2021-2026, Asia-Pacific global organic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.09%. Increasing knowledge about the medical advantages of organic food combined with the headway in organic cultivating procedures are foreseen to drive the interest for natural nourishment and drinks in the locale over the gauge time frame. The Asian market has a significant amount of imports of processed organic food and beverages from the developed countries of Europe and North America. The industrialized and developed countries such as China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Korea are major markets for organic foods and beverages in the Asia-Pacific. There is also an increase in demand for the products in developing countries like India due to awareness about the benefits of organic food and beverage. Danone S.A., United Natural Foods, Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley., among others are the major leading players in the market. In addition, continuing product innovations and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by major players and online retailers are expected to positively influence the global organic food market during the forecast period.

“Global organic food market is anticipated to register healthy growth during forecast period. Unlike conventional food, organic food products are produced without using any kind of pesticides or fertilizers, which results in high cost of these products. Although high prices of organic food products are a barrier for consumers, the global organic food manufacturers are working towards reducing the existing price difference between organic and inorganic food. Moreover, as demand for organic food products increases, product innovations and economies of scale would result in reduced cost of production, further driving the consumption of organic food market over the next five years”. said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.

“Global Organic Food Market By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Organic Fruits & Vegetables; Organic Processed Food; Organic Bread & Bakery; Organic Beverages; Organic Processed Food and Others), By Distribution Channel Type (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Speciality Stores, Dependent Stores, Online and Others(Spices, Pulses, Cereals & Food Grains etc.), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities ,2026F”, has evaluated the future growth potential of organic food in global and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share, and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities present in the global organic food market.

