Global office world agrees: Hybrid working is the future model of work.

The COVID-19 pandemic breached labour markets globally during 2020. The consequences were sudden and quite severe – millions of people all over the world lost their jobs, and the others had to rapidly adjust to a work-from-home model as offices closed. The year, which has passed, has brought about rapid and remarkable transformations in the commercial real estate industry and changed people forever. Nowadays, it seems like the office world is heading towards the end of COVID-19 lockdowns. Sooner or later, people will need to leave their home office environments and return back to the office spaces. But, will everything look like it used to be before the outbreak of the pandemic? As the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a rapid uptake of remote working, numerous experts predict that the office working is not likely to return back to how everything used to be. Thus, many people are nowadays asking what form the future of work can take post-pandemic. Further on, we will try to open up the issue of hybrid working as the possible future model of work.

What is a hybrid work model?

The remote work has been mandatory for at least a year already. Now, when companies are looking at the post-pandemic future, they have a bit different vision of how to organise the working process. And this vision is a model that combines remote work and office time. Different surveys, conducted in different countries, among which numerous European ones, show that over a half of the workers prefer to mix a home and office working schemes. the proportion of regular home workers is expected to double.

At present, companies and enterprises are managing their working schedules in different ways. Some have allowed their employees to continue working from home during at least the first quarter of the year, others have recalled workers to the workplace but in different schedules and in staggered groups. The third category of employees left the choice entirely to each and every worker to decide on where to perform their working tasks.

Yet, businesses all around the globe also begin to think about the future in the longer term, which means that they try to find alternative ways to structure their business communication as well as hours they spend in the physical workplace. The hybrid work model is usually referred to as a more flexible work structure, that tends to include more freedom around when and where to work. Generally, it ensures more independence to employees to fit work around the rest of their lives, rather than vice versa.

Today, a common aim of creating hybrid work models is to designate certain days for collaboration and in-day office meetings, and remote days for work involving individual focus. The physical presence of the employees may be required for project kick-offs, team-buildings, etc. But it is not necessary for performing regular tasks. Ideally, hybrid work is the best for both worlds – sociability and structure, flexibility and independence.

A hybrid workspace of 2021 | What to expect from it

The global world agrees: hybrid workspaces are one of the biggest office trends for this year. As it has already been mentioned, they represent a shift in the way people do their jobs, but also it is a special design trend that makes them different from the other work suites. Employers and employees have seen the advantages of flexible working over the last few months. Lots of workers experienced a better work-life balance and firms saved money on bills on office operational costs. The utilisation of flexible working doesn’t mean the end to the office space as a concept. The social side of work is closely tied to the office space. People now utilise workspaces for many purposes, including cooking, meeting up with colleagues and, of course, enjoy after-work activities. The transformation of the workspace along with the shift to flexible working schedules leads to the rise of the hybrid workspace.

The hybrid trend changes the way the offices will look. People have already gotten used to enjoying the comfort of working from home, so, the landlords need to provide this home-like atmosphere and create workspaces that are inviting. Companies can not place as many desks as possible in their office rooms, because a modern office is an adaptable, accommodating, and comfortable solution that boasts tenants’ creativity and satisfaction of staying here, as well as fosters staff loyalty.

The hybrid office of the future will reflect people’s homes, and here, we don’t mean just the availability of break-out areas and various kinds of seating. Tenants can expect to see various outdoor spaces for relaxation, large kitchens where they can enjoy preparing foods together with colleagues, open designs with areas for collaboration and small rooms that serve as areas for quiet work. A hybrid workspace has to reflect an employee’s changing needs even during a regular working day and provide a solution to these changes requirements. In order to make venues adaptable, modular furniture is likely to be a significant feature of hybrid workspaces. It will enable the office to get around the workers rather than making staff adapt to a permanent furniture layout.

Combining an office environment and remote working is a crucial aim of a hybrid workspace – the one that companies start to utilise from now on a permanent basis.

Office in Italy | What changes have been made here

Workers in many parts of the world are now much more familiar with the pros and cons of remote working than they used to be even a year ago. As for Italy, about 40% of the local employees wanted to work from home even before the outbreak of the pandemic. So, the country has implemented the law to give people a legal right to work from home. The early studies indicate that the majority of employees were happy with the move to home-working at the beginning of the pandemic. If the broadband net expansion catches up in the countryside, many people might never go back to their regular schedules.

But, what changes have been made in coworking Bari environments? Do they look different from now on? Will they look different in the nearest future?

Until now, hygiene measures, masks, and distancing rules had been the most important government-regulated workplace safety and health instruments in Bari. With the COVID-19 Workplace Regulation, additional measures will be put in place temporarily. They will include extended employer obligations for providing workers with the possibility to work from home. These regulations have come into action since the 27th of January, 2021.

But, still, in case you can not perform some tasks at home and need to go to the office, a set of restrictions will also take place. It’s the employer’s obligations to take all the appropriate technical and organisational measures to eliminate physical contacts within a workspace.

