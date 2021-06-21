Global moving bed bioreactor market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The global moving bed bioreactor market is driven by the increasing water pollution. This in turn increases the pressure on available freshwater resources for meeting the water scarcity demands. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Besides, in efficient irrigation practices followed by the agriculture industry further fuels the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements and increasing investment by the major players operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high cost of installation and manufacturing moving bed bioreactors can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to moving bed bioreactors further restricts the market growth.

The global moving bed bioreactor market is segmented based on system, filter type, application, end user industry, company and region. Based on end user industry, the market can be categorized into municipal wastewater treatment, food and beverage, pulp and paper, healthcare, marine, poultry and aquaculture and others. The municipal wastewater treatment segment is expected to dominate the market since the disposal of municipal wastewater in the waterbodies leads to accumulation of phosphorous and nitrogen causing eutrophication. This in turn is expected to drive the segmental growth.

Regionally, the moving bed bioreactor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market share in the overall moving bed bioreactor market owing to the early adoption of technologies of in the region. Also, the presence of major players operating in the market is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2025.

The major players operating in the moving bed bioreactor market are Veolia Water Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Biowater Application AS, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Ovivo, Wock-Oliver, Inc., Genesis Water Technologies, Inc., Aquapoint, Inc., Headworks International Inc, Samco Technologies, Pexco, Siltbuster Ltd, Novotec N.V., WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

