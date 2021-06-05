Global fire-resistant glass market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to rise in standard of living, growing automotive sector, growing manufacturing industries, increasing demand for ceramic & laminated glasses and continuous new product launch / development.

Global fire-resistant glass market is segmented based on type, application and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into wired glass, laminated glass, ceramic glass and tempered glass. The ceramic glass segment, followed by laminated glass, is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period since the ceramic glasses are available at lower prices and are resistance to thermal shock during firefighting, in comparison to the laminated glasses.

Regionally, Europe & CIS region dominated the market due to growing production facilities, rise in standard of living and strong industrial base for the construction & automobile sector. Moreover, APAC region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to growing automobile sector and growing construction & infrastructure sector.

Some of the leading players in the global fire-resistant glass market are Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie De Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd., Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions, Promat International Nv, Anemostat, Pyroguard, NSG Pilkington etc.

Browse Full Reports: https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-fire-resistant-glass-market/2738.html

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of fire-resistant glass market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast global fire-resistant glass market based on type, application, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global fire-resistant glass market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global fire-resistant glass market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for fire-resistant glass market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global fire-resistant glass market.

Click here to download the sample

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values ​​from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by TechSci Research.

Key target audience:

Fire-Resistant Glass Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Raw Material Manufacturers

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies.

Research Institutes

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Table Of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Executive summary Voice of Customer

5.1. Product awareness

5.2. Product pricing

5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Overview Global Fire-Resistant Glass Market Outlook

7.1. Market size & forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Wired Glass, Laminated Glass, Ceramic Glass and Tempered Glass)

7.2.2. By Application (Building & Construction, Marine and Others)

7.2.3. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

Asia-Pacific Fire-Resistant Glass Market Outlook

8.1. Market size & forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research-based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: + 1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Web: https://www.techsciresearch.com/

Our blog: https://techsciblog.com/