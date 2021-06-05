Higher per capita income and expansion in investments in the residential and commercial sectors to boost up global ceramic tiles market through 2026

According to TechSci Research report, “ Global Ceramic Tiles Market By Construction (New Construction and Replacement & Renovation), By End-User (Residential and Non-Residential), By Application (Floor, Wall, Roof and Others), By Region, Competition , Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 “, the Global Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to cross USD143 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.39%, on account of growing demand for ceramic tiles due to rising development of high-rise commercial and residential buildings, increasing capital inflow into the real-estate sector, and growing infrastructure development and construction activities. Moreover, enhanced design innovations, and their lighter weight in comparison to other alternatives like stone or marble will positively influence the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in the coming years.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market can be segmented based on construction type, end-user, application and region. In terms of construction type, the market can be bifurcated into new construction, and replacement & renovation. New construction segment has a market share of 63% due to growing urbanization, rise in government initiatives and increased construction projects in growing economies. Rise in disposable income has led to increase in replacement and renovation of houses that ultimately has led to increase in the demand for ceramic tiles. Moreover, the increasing repair, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure is contributing to the growth of Global Ceramic Tiles Market is increasing.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential sectors. The residential sector has 64% market share owing to increase in population and rise in residential construction sector. In addition, the shielding layer on the glazed ceramic tiles also makes them highly water proof, thus improving their efficiency in damp and humid conditions. The ceramic tiles are also extensively used in non-residential sectors due to their durability and versatile properties and easy installation. Non-residential construction segments like commercial buildings, offices, hospitals, hotels and shopping malls are widely using these ceramic tiles due to their cost-effectiveness, fabulous designs, resistant to slip, and water-safe properties. Growing interest among designers and architects regarding application of ceramic tiles, flooring in non-residential application is expected to boost the product demand. Moreover, advancement in production technology has made it possible to manufacture tiles of larger dimensions, thus positively shaping the growth of the market.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into floor, wall, roof and others. The floor segment accounts for the largest market share of 42% due to toughness followed by wall segment due to vast designs and patterns of ceramic tiles. The minimal cost, ease of use and huge variety of shapes and sizes available makes them ideal for this purpose. Effortless cleaning, elegant designs, and stain and water resistance offered by ceramic tiles is likely to propel its demand in non-residential flooring application over the forecast period.

In the Global Ceramic Tiles Market, Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor with 65.22% value share in 2019. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 53% share in 2020, followed by India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Being the world’s largest ceramic tiles exporter, China’s growing urbanization and infrastructure projects are contributing to the country’s leading market position. Meanwhile developing economies like India is at the third position after Brazil and is growing at quicker pace due to huge demand for ceramic tiles that are hard to slip and scratch resistant.

Mohawk Industries Inc., SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, PAMESA CERÁMICA COMPACTTO SLU, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Intreceramic USA inc., Gruppo Concorde SpA, Victoria Ceramics Plc and Cersaint SA are among the leading players operating in Global Ceramic Tiles Market. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies, partnerships, mergers and collaborations to boost their share in Global Ceramic Tiles Market. Significant players in the business are concentrating on accomplishing ideal operational expenses, upgrading the item quality, boosting production output, and merging with small players to support in the competitive market. Besides, high funding in R&D for enhancing the ceramic based ground surface items is likewise a factor considered by the players to remain in competition.

“Increasing Infrastructure developments across major developed as well as developing countries coupled with an increasing number of multi-storey, commercial and residential buildings across the globe are boosting demand for ceramic tiles, globally. The cost-effectiveness, lighter weight, and prolonged durability makes ceramic tile superior over its alternatives. Moreover, technological advancements, and innovations in design of ceramic tiles have also been positively influencing the market. Continuance of such upward trend in infrastructure and construction activities across the globe is expected to drive the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in the coming years. ”, Said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“ Global Ceramic Tiles Market By Construction (New Construction and Replacement & Renovation), By End-User (Residential and Non-Residential), By Application (Floor, Wall, Roof and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 “ Has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Ceramic Tiles Market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

