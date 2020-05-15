Get your freeticket now! The digital summit on intranet, internal communications and employee experience.

Start: 14.10.2020 09:00 Uhr

The digital summit on intranet, internal communications and employee experience

Berlin, May 15, 2020

Intranet Europe – the digital event for decision makers working on the internal digital collaboration tools and platforms. Learn, engage and discuss tech innovation in real-time with thought leaders across the globe – right from your desk. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into new business use cases, concepts, technical challenges and innovations while offering you the chance to discuss the current challenges with the practitioners.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Intranet Europe will take place on October 14 – 15, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the internal communication – 12 live sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

ScaleUp 360° Intranet Europe – Key Topics:

-How to set up an intranet that delivers on communication, collaboration, knowledge management and social functionalities?

-Building the connected workforce – How to drive workforce productivity with cloud solutions like Microsoft 365 and Sharepoint?

-Mobility is the new normal – How to enable employees to collaborate and to access company information on their mobile devices?

-Engaging a global workforce – What are the right tools to deliver targeted and timely information for individual employee needs?

-Lifting in-house knowledge treasures – How to capture, manage and retain knowledge throughout entire locations and organizations?

-Solving intranet governance – What are tools to moderate and administrate user interactions on various sites and platforms?

-Measuring your intranet”s impact – What are analytics tools for social intranets that provide user insights and performance indicators?

-Chatbots, UX, User Analytics – How AI can add business value to digital workplaces and collaboration platforms

-Using the power of video – How can video content boost internal learning, collaboration and onboarding processes?

-How to integrate a new intranet into a whole company’s digital ecosystem?

At our SCALEUP 360° events, participants can look forward to engaging with international thought-leaders. Here are a few of the highlight speakers awaiting you this October:

-Achim Brueck, Daimler

-Bob Libbey, Bristol-Myers Squibb

-Katrin Bouani Yonga, movingimage

-Raymond Scippa, Conoco Phillips

-Nicolas Saliba, tryane

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the online event for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge sessions, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on internal communication, collaboration, intranets: www.scale-up-360.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

