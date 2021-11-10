Gachyi Land, The First Play-to-Earn MMORPG Gacha-Launchpad, Premieres Its NFT Drop

Sydney, Australia, November 9, 2021 — With the blockchain gaming metaverse proving to be more than just a buzzword for gamers, Gachyi Land, the first gacha-launchpad ecosystem gears towards its premiere NFT launch, slated to debut on the 22nd of November 2021.

This launch opens up the runway for Gachyi Land as they get the ball rolling for a series of other launches on the Gachyi launchpad. Commenting on the significance of this event, the founding partner of Gachyi Land, Harly Zappino has expressed his excitement:

“Life is too short to slave away on tasks that you despise doing and unfortunately that is how our society is currently structured. The digital world is our future. Let’s make it fun, let’s make it colorful, and let’s provide real-world value to those who want to interact with it!”

Dubbed the Goo Goo series, the first NFT series dropped on Gachyi Land will feature generative artwork with different traits that include body, eyes, mouth, accessories, background, and clouds, among other features. Certain unusual and rare characteristics may entitle their owners to special privileges.

The series finds its footing in folklore inspired by the Gachyi Goddess before she became entirely fossilized. According to Gachyi Land Lore, she created the Goo Goos and ensured that all of her wisdom was handed down to guide them through the RPG (role-playing game).

While the Goo Goo series does not include playable RPG characters, owners will be able to access significant in-game benefits. Slime Tales from Gachyi Land’s second NFT series will implement RPG characters with a Dungeons and Dragons class system that has the ability to breed dual class characters.

Gachyi Land: Introducing the first NFT gacha-launchpad ecosystem

Coming up as a first mover, Gachyi Land will be the first gacha-launchpad to issue NFTs (on its website) as a full-fledged utility across its entire ecosystem. Each NFT issued on the Gachyi NFT Launchpad will serve a purpose within the ecosystem. They will either have in-game functionality such as boosts or exclusive pre-sale access, or their utility can be built into future games.

Besides their own designed NFTs, other projects with similar themes to Gachyi Land, such as those with kawaii and mystical creatures type of themes, will be able to participate in its utility-centric ecosystem. Expanding the entire ecosystem, other projects‘ NFTs can be integrated into Gachyi Land’s mini-party games or Play-To-Earn MMORPG.

The NFTs will be deployed on the Polygon blockchain based on the ERC-721 token standard, priced in MATIC. They will be encapsulated and released through interactive Gachapon Machines (a.k.a Gacha-Launchpad). The minting process aims to give the buyers a whole new experience playing with e-Gachapon machines coupled with lo-fi music, great visuals and stunning animation. Each series will feature a maximum of 5 NFTs available on the Launchpad, giving buyers a sneak peak of what could be minted.

Incubating a disruptive NFT gaming ecosystem to empower artists

Gachyi Land is on a mission to empower small artists to use Gachyi Land’s resources to unleash their creativity on the world, to give them the exposure and recognition they deserve. Most artists have yet to take advantage of the unlimited opportunities available in the NFT domain while others may have misconceptions about it. To address this challenge, Gachyi is stepping in to provide artists with the platform, community, technology, and tools they need to exhibit their work and explore the potential within the digital landscape.

“Gachyi Land will be a solution to this and will be a part of a greater movement to fundamentally change the way humanity thinks and interacts with the world. In our virtual world, what defines you are the choices you make and the way you choose to interact. Not labels, not gender, not titles and certainly not the way you look!” states Zappino.

About Gachyi Land:

Gachyi Land is building an ecosystem that consists of an NFT Launchpad and Play-To-Earn MMORPG. NFTS issued on their platform will be incorporated within the ecosystem to serve either an in-game functionality such as boosts or exclusive pre-sale access, or their utility can be built into future games.

With its disruptive Play2Earn MMORPG, Gachyi is providing artists with the platform, community, technology, and tools they need to unleash their creativity and gain the exposure they deserve. NFTs will be minted via Gachyi’s interactive gachapon machines on the Polygon blockchain based on the ERC-721 token standard, priced in MATIC.

