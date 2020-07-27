E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Zurich

Suche
Location: Hotel Swissotel Zurich
Street: Schulstrasse 44
City: 8050 – Zürich (Germany)
Start: 29.09.2020 09:00 Uhr
End: 30.09.2020 17:00 Uhr
Entry: 2150.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)
get ticket

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Zurich on September 29 and 30, 2020. Participants at this global platform get in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing.

Key Topics to be covered
+ The Design and Next Steps Towards Global E-Invoicing Interoperability
+ Strategies to Handle Real Time E-Invoicing Compliance
+ Technology Trends in Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics
+ Beyond Blockchain – the Future of Supply Chain Finance
+ E-Invoicing as Leverage for a Digital Strategy: Global Best Practices

Registration
The fee for a regular 2-day conference ticket is EUR 2.150 / CHF 2.300. Furthermore, we offer the special price of EUR 1.100 / CHF 1.200 for participants from the public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices (if you are offering products, services or solutions in areas related to Invoicing, Payment, Purchase-to-Pay etc. the special price does not apply).
All prices include participation for 1 person. 7,7% Swiss VAT applies.

Save the Date
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Miami
December 7 to 9, 2020

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Singapore
May 27 and 28, 2021

For more information, agenda and registration, visit www.exchange-summit.com/europe.

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Firmenkontakt
Vereon AG
Johannes von Mulert
Hauptstrasse 54
8280 Kreuzlingen
+41 71 677 8700
marketing@vereon.ch
https://www.exchange-summit.com/europe

Pressekontakt
Vereon AG
Johannes von Mulert
Hauptstrasse 54
8280 Kreuzlingen
+41 71 677 8700
presse@vereon.ch
http://www.exchange-summit.com

