E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Zurich

Location: Hotel Swissotel Zurich

Street: Schulstrasse 44

City: 8050 – Zürich (Germany)

Start: 29.09.2020 09:00 Uhr

End: 30.09.2020 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 2150.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Zurich on September 29 and 30, 2020. Participants at this global platform get in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing.

Key Topics to be covered

+ The Design and Next Steps Towards Global E-Invoicing Interoperability

+ Strategies to Handle Real Time E-Invoicing Compliance

+ Technology Trends in Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics

+ Beyond Blockchain – the Future of Supply Chain Finance

+ E-Invoicing as Leverage for a Digital Strategy: Global Best Practices

Registration

The fee for a regular 2-day conference ticket is EUR 2.150 / CHF 2.300. Furthermore, we offer the special price of EUR 1.100 / CHF 1.200 for participants from the public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices (if you are offering products, services or solutions in areas related to Invoicing, Payment, Purchase-to-Pay etc. the special price does not apply).

All prices include participation for 1 person. 7,7% Swiss VAT applies.

Save the Date

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Miami

December 7 to 9, 2020

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Singapore

May 27 and 28, 2021

For more information, agenda and registration, visit www.exchange-summit.com/europe.

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

+41 71 677 8700

marketing@vereon.ch

https://www.exchange-summit.com/europe

