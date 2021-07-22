E-Invoicing between tax transparency and process efficiency

E-Invoicing is being mandated for by a growing number of governments all over the globe. The desire to close the VAT gap is one main driver, but for corporates this results in a growing variety of requirements and thus demands for increasing efforts to stay ahead of the compliance curve. In the light of process efficiency, they need a more standardised and harmonised reporting to tax administrations.

This year, the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit sets one focus on these challenging developments and offers deep insights into:

+ E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls in the Digital Age

+ Global trends and requirements in E-Invoicing, E-Reporting and E-Audit

+ Country updates from Serbia, Hungary, Poland, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Germany and France

+ Requirements and challenges from the perspective of multinational companies and SMEs

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Vienna from September 27 to 29, 2021. At this well established and global networking platform in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing and beyond are presented and discussed with an expert audience from E-Invoicing, Tax, E-Procurement, Supply Chain Finance and AR/AP departments. An exhibition of the leading industry partners in the field of E-Invoicing, payment and process automation will be featured. The detailed programme is available on www.exchange-summit.com/europe

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

