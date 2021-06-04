Brooklyn, New York, USA, 2021-May-21 — /Meridian Market Consultants/ — The report is titled ‘Clinical Nutrition Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2020-2028’. An overview of conceptual frameworks, analytical approaches of the clinical nutrition market is the main objective of the report, which further consists of the market opportunity and insights of the data involved in the making of the respective market. The clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future.

The global clinical nutrition market was valued US$ 26.9 Bn by the end of 2020 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 42.7 Bn by 2028 with a significant CAGR of 6.0%.

Clinical Nutrition Market Dynamics

The surging prevalence of chronic medical conditions among the population, worldwide, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer together with a rising geriatric population base is majorly boosting the demand of clinical nutrition as patients suffering from severe conditions lack few essential nutrients. Owing to which, the global clinical nutrition market is projected to grow substantially in the forthcoming years.

With the same token, the sluggish lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits is escalating the incidence of obesity among the population, which is further expected to positively fuel the clinical nutrition industry growth. As per the CDC report, adults consumed 11.3% of their entire daily calories from fast food.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global Clinical Nutrition market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, end-user, and regions. Based on form, the Clinical Nutrition market is segmented into liquid and dry. On the basis of ingredients, the market is categorized as bacteria and yeast. The application segment is further divided into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and feed. The end-user segment of the Clinical Nutrition market is categorized into human and animal.

The research report classifies the global Clinical Nutrition market based on form, ingredient, application, end-user, and regions.

By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End User

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region

North America

Latin America

Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Clinical Nutrition Market Key Players

The global clinical nutrition market is dominated by Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Nestlé S.A, Lonza Ltd., and Hero Nutritionals Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, Kendall, and H. J. Heinz Company, among others.

