Increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the government programs for educating households about safe sanitation are some key factors propelling the growth of China sanitary ware market.

According to TechSci Research report, “China Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns; Wash Basins; Bath Tubs; Urinals; Others), By End Use (Residential/Household Vs. Non-Residential/Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Vs. Direct/Institutional Sales), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026F”, the China sanitary ware market was valued at USD8.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD19.54 billion by 2026F with a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period. China sanitary ware market grew at a significant pace in the past few years and is expected to register strong growth in the coming years as well, due to increasing urbanization and expanding middle class segment. Moreover, growing preference for non-ceramic products, increasing demand from real estate sector, development in technology is offering huge growth opportunities to manufacturers by catering to demand for sanitary ware in the country. Furthermore, the growing adoption of water-saving sanitary ware products, strong brand awareness, and rising disposable income is increasing the demand for sanitary ware in China.

China sanitary ware market is segmented into by product type, by end use, by distribution channel, by region and by company. In terms of by product type, the China sanitary ware market can be segregated into Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns, Wash Basins, Bath Tubs, Urinals and Others. Among which, Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns has registered highest market share among all sanitary product type due to increasing number of households, hotels, and hospitals in the country. Moreover, increasing hygiene consciousness and inclination of consumers from squat pans to water closets is forecast to further drive the market of toilets/water closets & cisterns.

In terms of End Use, the China sanitary ware market can be segmented into Residential/Household Vs. Non-Residential/Commercial. Among which, the residential/household has dominated the sanitary ware market on account of increasing residential sectors across the country. At present, the country has over 452.78 million households and the rising support of the government towards creating affordable housing schemes will help in increasing the demand for houses, which in turn, will generate demand for household products such as sanitary ware.

In terms of distribution channel, the China Sanitary ware market can be segmented into Retail Sales Vs. Direct/Institutional Sales. Among which the retail sales segment has dominated the China sanitary ware market as it offers consumers the opportunity to touch and check the quality of sanitary ware products.

Browse 30 Figures & 7 Tables spread through 93 Pages and an in-depth TOC on „China Sanitary Ware Market“

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/china-sanitary-ware-market/7648.html

In terms of regional analysis, the market is segment into East China, North China, North East China, South Central China, North West China and South West China. Among which, the East China has dominated the China sanitary ware market followed by North China region on account of presence of commercial hubs and global trade centers in this region. Major provinces of East China such as Shanghai, Huangshan, and Hangzhou are tourist attractions for domestic and foreign tourists. The growing tourism in this region is leading to larger construction of hotels, guest houses, and hospitality centers, and thereby tourism sector is generating huge demand for sanitary ware products.

In terms of by company, company named Kohler (China) Investment Co. Ltd., TOTO China Co. Ltd., ARROW Wrigley Home Furnishing Group Co., Ltd., Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Hengjie Sanitary Ware Group Co., Ltd. and others are the major leading players in the China sanitary ware market. To remain competitive in the market, sanitary ware companies are focusing on developing unique marketing strategies and using updated technology to enrich customer experience and to remain competitive in the sanitary ware market. They are differentiating their product and communicating their unique selling proposition through different mediums to the consumers. They are positioning their brand in such a way to create trust among consumers.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=7648

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“With rising environmental concern among Chinese consumers to save water, adoption of water saving sanitary ware and bathroom fittings is on rise. As a result, sanitary ware products such as low water consuming flushing systems, infrared controls, and sensor taps and showers are gaining popularity in China sanitary ware market. Moreover, with the increasing adoption of double flush systems in China, there has been reduction in the amount of water wasted by 67%.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.

“China Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns; Wash Basins; Bath Tubs; Urinals; Others), By End Use (Residential/Household Vs. Non-Residential/Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales Vs. Direct/Institutional Sales), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026F.” has evaluated the future growth potential of China sanitary ware market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share, and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities present in the China sanitary ware market.

Browse Related Reports

China Lingerie Market By Product Type (Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties, Bra, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/china-lingerie-market/1426.html

Global Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Chillers, VRFs, Ductable Splits, Light Commercial Air Conditioners and Others), By Light Commercial Air Conditioners (High Wall Splits, Window Air Conditioners, Cassettes and Concealed Ductable Splits), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-air-conditioners-market/3709.html

India Sports Apparel Market By Product Type (T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Sports Vests, Track Pants & Tights, Others {Swimsuits, Sports Hoodies, Sports Bra}) By End User (Men, Women, Kids) By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi-branded Stores, Online, Others) By Company, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-sports-apparel-market/7333.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research-based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies, and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 full-time Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country-specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Web: https://www.techsciresearch.com/