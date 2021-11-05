BTI Completes Harbour BioMed Lab Relocation

Newton, MA, Natick, MA and Hanover, MA, November 5, 2021 — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, laboratory and residential moves, recently completed a lab relocation for Harbour Biomed. The Metrowest-based company moved its lab from LabShares in Newton, Massachusetts to ABI Labs at 27 Strathmore Road in Natick, Massachusetts. The move took place at the end of June 2021.

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics in the areas of oncology and immunological diseases to address unmet patient’s needs. In addition to the office items, the move required the transportation of specimens from the freezers at LabShares to the new location at ABI Labs.

“Harbour BioMed owned a few of their refrigeration units, some of the other units were leases and wouldn’t be making the move,” said Margaret Lwanga O’Shea, BTI project manager for the Harbour BioMed relocation. “The contents and specimens from the leased units required our plug-in service.”

Along with the plug-in generator truck, BTI utilized portable dry ice shippers/coolers systems packed with dry ice to safely move Harbour BioMed’s specimens. Among those specimens included the lab’s proprietary Harbour Mice® , which generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in the classical two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format.

“The distance between Newton, Massachusetts and Natick, Massachusetts is a little more than 11 miles. Yet when dealing with delicate specimens that represent a company’s work, there’s no such things as a short distance,” said George Rohlfing, president of BTI. “Thanks to a thorough survey of both locations and several months of planning, we were able to conduct the move smoothly and efficiently with no glitches.”

The entire lab relocation was conducted in just two days, June 28-29.

BTI offers a wide range of moving services for wide variety of laboratories. Specialties include: research; life science; food service; water testing; coating; butterfly lab; ocean research labs; planetary sciences; virology labs; hearing labs; shock compression lab; coatings/wet and dry labs; fermentation; labs; magnet labs; chemical labs; pharmaceutical labs; and petroleum R&D labs.

In addition to the planning and actual move, BTI lab relocation services include coordination with facilities and IT staff at both origin and destination to ensure a smooth transition for the lab to reopen ASAP at the new location. Additionally, BTI’s lab relocation division can offer storage options on both ends of a move should the facility need time to assimilate the new lab into the building.

