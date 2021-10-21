Bronze Sculpture by Henry Moore will Headline Shannon’s Fall Fine Art Auction, October 28th

Milford, CT, USA, October 21, 2021 — Shannon’s has collected an exceptional group of 180 artworks to be offered in their Fall Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 28th, beginning promptly at 6 pm Eastern time. There are spectacular offerings in every category, particularly 20th century American art, 19th century European art, Hudson River School painting, Modernism and Contemporary art.

Headlining the auction are two works by celebrated the British Modernist, Henry Moore. Moore, best known as a sculptor, was a skilled draughtsman often working out concepts for his sculptures on paper. Shannon’s will offer both a bronze, Mother and Child on Ladderback Rocking Chair (estimated at $400,000-$600,000) and a colored, mixed-media work on paper, titled Rocking Chairs (estimate $100,000-$200,000) related to the series of mother and child sculptures on rocking bases.

The bronze, from an edition of 9, was intended to rock back and forth, adding charm and playfulness to the warm subject matter. It was purchased directly from Moore’s New York City dealer in 1952. The drawing, created in 1948, illustrates Moore’s various approaches to the mother and child theme. Although the work is a study on paper, Moore clearly conceived of his works as volumetric sculptures, drawing shadows and motion into his designs.

A large, 80 inch by 150 inch painting by the Chilean artist Roberto Matta carries a pre-sale estimate of $150,000-$250,000. The untitled painting presents an alternative, futuristic, dreamlike universe with hypersexualized, androgynous humanoid figures typical of his paintings from mid-century. Other highlights in Modern and Contemporary include a monochromatic abstract painting by Russian artist Serge Poliakoff, a bright, expressive watercolor by Paul Jenkins and two works from the estate of Gerome Kamrowski.

Two superb works on paper by Charles Burchfield lead the offerings of 20th century American art. January Sun, measuring an impressive 40 inches by 34 inches, depicts a view in Buffalo outside the artist’s home and studio. Burchfield started the composition in 1947 and finished it in 1957. Estimated at $150,000-$250,000 this market-fresh watercolor has been in a private collection for nearly 50 years and is in excellent original condition. From the same collection, another Burchfield, titled Lincoln Avenue at Salem, Main Street, is expected to bring $70,000-$90,000. Dated 1916, the work illustrates a scene from Burchfield’s native Ohio during an early period in his career. Loosely associated with the Regionalist artists, Burchfield found inspiration in his immediate surroundings.

From the same collection a rare Thomas Hart Benton oil study, Study for Sugar Cane, will be offered with an expected selling price of $200,000-$300,000. The oil sketch reads much larger than its size, and is almost identical to the larger, finished composition now in the collection of the Thomas Hart Benton Trust.

Other highlights in American art include a snowy view of the financial district by Guy C. Wiggins (estimate $100,000-$150,000); a Luminist vista of the Susquehanna River by John F. Cropsey (estimate $80,000-$120,000); a large view of Niagara Falls by Hermann Herzog (estimate $40,000-$60,000); a portrait of a woman by Charles Courtney Curran (estimate $40,000-$60,000); a large forest interior by Worthington Whittredge (estimate $40,000-$60,000); a masterpiece-quality work by Felicie Waldo Howell (estimate $30,000-$50,000); and a portfolio of 96 watercolors by Fidelia Bridges (estimate $30,000-$50,000).

European paintings include a portrait of the opera character Musette from Puccini’s La Boheme by Italian Academic artist Eugene von Blaas, estimated at $100,000-$150,000; and a portrait of a wealthy Viennese banker by Isidor Kaufmann, estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

To view the full catalog, condition reports and to bid live online, visit www.shannons.com. Previews will be held by appointment only, October 18th-27th, weekdays from 11 am to 6 pm Eastern time, and Saturday, October 23rd from 10-3. Virtual previews and additional photos are available by request.

Bidding is available by telephone, absentee or live on shannons.com. A live-stream of the auction will be broadcast on shannons.com. Telephone bids can be reserved in advance and absentee bids will be accepted before the auction. Consignments at Shannon’s are accepted year-round. To consign a single item or an entire collection, contact info@shannons.com.

