Become our partner at the Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Develoment

The Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Development

Berlin, May 14, 2020

ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe – Our digital summit fuels you with new ideas and inspirations with regard to Corporate Learning Technology. From Onboarding, Learning Strategy, Analytics to Personalization, HR Knowledge Management and Collaborative Learning – wherever you stand on the spectrum of Learning Technology, ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe has something of interest for you.

Join us live to discuss your real concepts and end-user case studies and best practices on the operational and strategic use of Tools and new Tech to boost corporate learning. We create a space for your ideas and thoughts at our virtual event. Discuss your obstacles in everyday business, problems from your practical experience and bring in your solution ideas. Share your thoughts with your community and become a part of the new ways, in the maze of the spectrum of Learning Technology.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

Become our partner and get ready for ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe

Business Partner Info: https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/corporate-learning-tech-europe/partners/

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe will take place on June 25-26, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the manufacturing scene joining 12 live sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information – right here:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/corporate-learning-tech-europe/

ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe – Key Topics:

-Learning and Data: How to create corporate learning initiatives and strategies based on the employee data?

-Personalization: How to create personalized learning programmes based on employee needs?

-How to integrate learning into employees’ daily lives?

-Smart learning platforms: How can AI and machine learning create a new learning experience?

-How to demonstrate the ROI of your learning initiatives, and how to track employees’ progress?

-Creating a good Learning experience – how to track the touchpoints?

-How to develop new hires quickly and efficiently?

-HCM & Learning: How intelligent platforms can close talent gaps and implement trend-based, individualized learning

-Upskilling the employees to allow them to grow within the organization

-HR Knowledge Management & Social Collaboration for learning: Which tools & systems are there

for the intelligent exchange among employees and departments? How to incorporate

At our SCALEUP 360° events, participants can look forward to engaging with international thought-leaders. Here are a few of the highlight speakers awaiting you:

-Vishal Shankar, Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd

-Sachin Gaur, Novartis Ltd

-Maxim Strashun, Lenovo

-Jerry Pico, Daiichi Sa

-Marco Sbarra, Luxottica

-Fiona Lynch, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

e.t.c.

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the live online event for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge session, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

