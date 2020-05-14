Suche
Start Allgemein
Allgemein

Become our partner at the Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Develoment

by PR-News

Tielen Sie die Pressemeldung: Become our partner at the Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Develoment

Start: 25.06.2020 09:00 Uhr
End: 26.06.2020 15:00 Uhr
Entry: free
get ticket

Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Development

Berlin, May 14, 2020

ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe – Our digital summit fuels you with new ideas and inspirations with regard to Corporate Learning Technology. From Onboarding, Learning Strategy, Analytics to Personalization, HR Knowledge Management and Collaborative Learning – wherever you stand on the spectrum of Learning Technology, ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe has something of interest for you.

Join us live to discuss your real concepts and end-user case studies and best practices on the operational and strategic use of Tools and new Tech to boost corporate learning. We create a space for your ideas and thoughts at our virtual event. Discuss your obstacles in everyday business, problems from your practical experience and bring in your solution ideas. Share your thoughts with your community and become a part of the new ways, in the maze of the spectrum of Learning Technology.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

Become our partner and get ready for ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe
Business Partner Info: https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/corporate-learning-tech-europe/partners/

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe will take place on June 25-26, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the manufacturing scene joining 12 live sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information – right here:
https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/corporate-learning-tech-europe/

ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe – Key Topics:
-Learning and Data: How to create corporate learning initiatives and strategies based on the employee data?
-Personalization: How to create personalized learning programmes based on employee needs?
-How to integrate learning into employees’ daily lives?
-Smart learning platforms: How can AI and machine learning create a new learning experience?
-How to demonstrate the ROI of your learning initiatives, and how to track employees’ progress?
-Creating a good Learning experience – how to track the touchpoints?
-How to develop new hires quickly and efficiently?
-HCM & Learning: How intelligent platforms can close talent gaps and implement trend-based, individualized learning
-Upskilling the employees to allow them to grow within the organization
-HR Knowledge Management & Social Collaboration for learning: Which tools & systems are there
for the intelligent exchange among employees and departments? How to incorporate

At our SCALEUP 360° events, participants can look forward to engaging with international thought-leaders. Here are a few of the highlight speakers awaiting you:

-Vishal Shankar, Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd
-Sachin Gaur, Novartis Ltd
-Maxim Strashun, Lenovo
-Jerry Pico, Daiichi Sa
-Marco Sbarra, Luxottica
-Fiona Lynch, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company
e.t.c.

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?
Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the live online event for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:
we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge session, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elvira Orishkievich

Business Partner Marketing Manager
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999
P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 132 | E: elvira.orishkievich@we-conect.com

i.CONECT 360 | we.CONECT Global Leaders | hubs
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999 Berlin, Germany

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

Firmenkontakt
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH
Elvira Orishkievich
Reichenberger Str. 124
10999 Berlin
+49305210703123
marketing@we-conect.com
https://www.we-conect.com/

Pressekontakt
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH
Elise Orhan
Reichenberger Str. 124
10999 Berlin
+4930521070384
marketing@we-conect.com
https://www.we-conect.com/

Vorheriger ArtikelGet your freeticket now! ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe
Nächster ArtikelDie BIG bietet Arbeitgebern Verlängerung an
PR-Newshttps://www.pr-gateway.de/
Allgemein

Get your freeticket now! ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe

PR-News - 0
Start: 25.06.2020 09:00 Uhr End: 26.06.2020 15:00 Uhr Entry: free get ticket Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH The Digital Summit on the Impact of Tech in Corporate Learning and Development Berlin, May 14, 2020 ScaleUp 360° Corporate Learning Tech Europe - Our digital summit fuels you with new ideas and inspirations with regard to Corporate Learning Technology. From Onboarding, Learning Strategy, Analytics to Personalization, HR Knowledge Management and Collaborative...
Weiterlesen
Allgemein

Schrottabholung in Herten holt Schrott kostenlos ab

PrNews24 Presseverteiler - 0
Herten Carpr.de Die Schrottabholung Herten sorgt dafür, dass Metalle zurück in den Rohstoff-Kreislauf gelangen In einer Zeit, in der Handys in unvorstellbaren Massen produziert werden und Waren, die von Kunden retourniert werden, vernichtet werden, ist es mehr denn je zuvor unverzichtbar, dass der Vernichtung von Rohstoffen etwas entgegengesetzt wird. Eine wichtige Rolle spielen hierbei bereits seit vielen Jahrzehnten Schrotthändler und moderne Anlagen für das Schrott-Recycling. In...
Weiterlesen
Allgemein

Schrottabholung in Hattingen durch_Schrotthändler-Plus

PrNews24 Presseverteiler - 0
Hattingen (Carpr.de) Die Schrottabholung Hattingen holt den Altmetallschrott nicht nur ab, sondern kauft ihn auf Wunsch auch an Nutzloser Tand, Müll, Dreck: Das alles sind Namen, mit denen Altmetallschrott wenig liebevoll betitelt wird. Tatsächlich ist er im eigenen Zuhause und auf dem Firmengelände einfach nur störend und platzraubend. Ausrangierte Batterien, Auspuffe und Motoren, Computerschrott und ganze Mofas, aber auch Kabel verstopfen den Keller und machen ganze...
Weiterlesen
Allgemein

Wir holen Ihren Schrott kostenlos ab in Rheine Für private Haushalte/ Gewerbe‎

PrNews24 Presseverteiler - 0
Rheine Carpr.de Die Schrottabholung Rheine holt Altmetallschrott direkt bei Ihnen ab Zum Leistungsumfang gehören der Ankauf von Altmetallschrott sowie das kostenlose Abholen von Schrott Wir alle haben zuhause viel zu viele Dinge herumliegen, die nicht mehr benötigt werden. Sei es, weil sie defekt sind oder, weil sie nun wirklich nicht mehr dem aktuellen Stand der Technik entsprechen. Natürlich nimmt man sich wieder und wieder vor, den alten...
Weiterlesen
Pressemeldung veröffentlichen

Akteuelle Pressemeldungen

Auto und Verkehr

Bobbycar, Inline-Skates, Tretroller und Co

PrNews24 Presseverteiler - 0
Bobbycar, Inline-Skates, Tretroller und Co. / So dürfen Kinder mit ihren Fahrzeugen unterwegs sein München (ots) - Kinder können und wollen heute schon mobil sein. Doch wo sie in welchem Alter und vor allem mit welchen Fahrzeugen unterwegs sein dürfen,...
View Post
Energie und Umwelt

Jetzt geht es los: HanseGas bringt Erdgas nach Testorf

PR-News - 0
165.000 Euro investiert der Gasnetzbetreiber für die neue Leitung HanseGas wird Testorf, einen Ortsteil der Gemeinde Testorf-Steinhagen, in naher Zukunft mit Erdgas versorgen. Am meisten freue er sich auf die Fertigstellung, so Bürgermeister Hans-Jürgen Vitense, der sich im April mit...
View Post
Hobby und Freizeit

ANUBIS unterstützt das Raubtier- und Exotenasyl e. V. in Ansbach

PR-News - 0
Großzügige Futterspende von ANUBIS-Zentrale und der neuen Zweigstelle in Ansbach ANUBIS-Tierbestattungen engagiert sich an allen Standorten für den Tierschutz, unterstützt regionale Tiereinrichtungen und -organisationen und übernimmt Patenschaften. Eine ganz besondere Patenschaft hat die ANUBIS-Zentrale in Lauf a. d. Pegnitz...
View Post
Mode und Lifestyle

Das 10-jährige Jubiläum der Degussa Goldhandel wird mit Sonderpreisen für ausgewählten Schmuck und Goldgeschenke eingeleitet

PR-News - 0
Frankfurt am Main, 14. Mai 2020: Die Degussa Goldhandel GmbH feiert im Jahr 2020 das 10-jährige Bestehen und wird aus diesem Anlass ab dem 15. Mai eine Sonderaktion ausgewählter Produkte aus den Kategorien der Goldgeschenke und Schmuck zu besonders...
View Post
Wissenschaft und Technik

Wasserlösliche und biologisch abbaubare Stützstrukturen für 3D-Druckverfahren

PR-News - 0
Der 3D-Druck bietet vielfältige Möglichkeiten, um komplizierte Formen und komplexe Geometrien herzustellen. Additive Fertigungsverfahren sind mittlerweile fester Bestandteil in der industriellen Fertigung und Entwicklung. Mit diesen Verfahren lassen sich schnell, einfach und kostengünstig Modelle, Muster, Prototypen, Werkzeuge und Endprodukte...
View Post