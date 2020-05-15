Suche
Become a partner at our Leading DevOps and Continuous Delivery Digital ScaleUp 360 Event

by PR-News

Start: 10.06.2020 15:00 Uhr
End: 11.06.2020 15:00 Uhr
Entry: free
Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The Leading DevOps and Continuous Delivery Digital Event

Berlin, May 5, 2020

Continuous Delivery Europe – the digital event for DevOps experts, end users and practitioners. Experience 2 days of live webinars and case studies on DevOps & Software Development/ Deployment innovations by true industry thought leaders. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into new business use cases, concepts, technical challenges and innovations while offering you the chance to discuss the current challenges with the practitioners.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Continuous Delivery Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative online event format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

Get your Business Partner information: https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/continuous-delivery/partners/

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Continuous Delivery Europe Europe will take place on June 10 – 11, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the DevOps – 12 live sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information:
https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/continuous-delivery/

ScaleUp 360° Continuous Delivery Europe – Key Topics:
-Impacts of DevOps on customer experience, productivity, costs & profitability, speed & application delivery by using Continuous Delivery
-Continuous Deployment – Keeping up your documentation process along with the pace of deployments
-Efficiently deploying and scaling cloud native applications with Kubernetes
-DevOps at scale – Best-in-class approaches to implementing DevOps in large, complex organizations
-Microservices & Containers – Finding the right toolkit to improve scalability and fault isolation
-Mastering the cultural hurdles when implementing DevOps at an enterprise level by addressing barriers to cultural change
-Enabling scalability and improving fault isolation with microservices & containers
-Bringing together brownfield and greenfield applications in the context of cloud-based / hybrid infrastructures
-DevSecOps – How to make DevOps and Security run in the same sprint
-APIs – Leveraging an API strategy with DevOps
-AI & Machine Learning – Hype or Truth? From using DevOps for fast and efficient delivery of data products to the use of machine learning for enabling DevOps

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?
Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioBW6LmL_2w

About we.CONECT:
we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on DevOps, Machine Learning, AI: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Ana Bokhua
Marketing Manager
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999
P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 67 | E: ana.bokhua@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

Firmenkontakt
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH
Ana Bokhua
Reichenberger Str. 124
10999 Berlin
+49305210703123
ana.bokhua@we-conect.com
https://www.we-conect.com/

Pressekontakt
we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH
Elise Orhan
Reichenberger Str. 124
10999 Berlin
+4930521070384
marketing@we-conect.com
https://www.we-conect.com/

