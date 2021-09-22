Beautiful Antiques and Southern Finery are in Stevens Auction’s Sept. 25 Mid-Summer Antique Auction

Aberdeen, MS, USA, September 17, 2021 — Hundreds of beautiful antiques and Southern finery from four Mississippi estates – two in Columbus, one in Tupelo and one in Southaven – will come up for bid at a Mid-Summer Antique Auction planned for Saturday, September 25th, at 10 am Central time, by Stevens Auction Company, live in the Aberdeen gallery and online via LiveAuctioneers.com.

The sale has 441 lots, many of them fine furniture pieces by renowned 19th century American makers like Mitchell & Rammelsberg, Thomas Brooks and Alexander Roux. But there are also wonderful decorative accessories, too, such as a seven-piece set of Moser wine glasses (estimate: $500-$1,500) and a lovely gold gilded Victorian over-the-mantel mirror (estimate: $800-$1,500).

In the furniture category, a gorgeous mahogany carved four-poster plantation bed with flamed finials and a heavily carved headboard, 93 inches tall, 62 inches wide and 75 inches long, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$5,000. Also, a rosewood triple-back sofa attributed to Alexander Roux, heavily carved and quite beautiful, 78 inches wide, is expected to sell for $1,000-$2,000.

A Tennessee sugar chest with a divider and drawer at the bottom and Sheraton turn legs, 29 inches tall by 43 inches wide and pulled from a Tennessee home, should bring $2,500-$4,000; while a walnut Victorian oval center table by Thomas Brooks, with white marble, 37 inches long by 29 inches in diameter, would be a handsome addition to any home (estimate: $1,200-$2,000).

A George III style ebonized mahogany triple fusée musical bracket clock with eight nestev bells, gilt bronze mounted, is expected to hit $2,500-$3,500. Also, an 80-piece set of Chantilly sterling flatware by Gorhan should hammer for $2,000-$3,500; and a hand-painted Limoges porcelain punch bowl with five cups, grapes and flowers, signed Austria, should finish at $600-$1,000.

Two ornate cast iron garden benches, both white, loveseat-size with a rounded gothic back, will be offered as separate lots (each estimated at $1,000-$2,000). Also, a pastel painting of a lady in a gold gilded wood frame, with a Royal seal and French signature, has an estimate of $500-$900.

A roll-top walnut Victorian desk with a fitted interior and carved man and woman heads, 50 inches tall by 56 inches wide, should knock down for $1,200-$2,000; a walnut Victorian rococo writing desk with pierce carved gallery, 65 inches tall, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000; and a solid oak Wooten S roll-top desk, signed, with a Rotary patent, should realize $2,500-$4,000.

In the market for a sideboard? A mahogany Empire Revival sideboard with bow front doors, acanthus carved column, claw feet and bevel mirror backsplash, 66 inches tall and 72 inches long, is expected to make $1,200-$2,000. Also, a mahogany sideboard with exaggerated column ends, four drawers and two doors, 45 inches tall by 77 inches wide, should garner $500-$1,000.

Or perhaps a secretary is on your wish-list. A flamed mahogany slant front secretary, period Empire, with all beaded trim in place, in great condition, 98 inches tall by 46 inches wide, is expected to bring $1,500-$2,500. Also, an early cherry slant front secretary with dove tailing, bracket feet and original pulls, 42 inches tall by 39 inches wide, should fetch $600-$1,200.

A rosewood Victorian etagere with a bonnet crown and white marble top, 8 feet 3 inches tall by 58 inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,500. Also, an early flame mahogany Empire chest with column front, turned legs and backsplash, should command $700-$1,500.

A Tennessee cherry pie safe with peg construction, two drawers and two doors, 49 inches tall by 43 inches wide, is expected to change hands for $1,000-$3,000; and a tall (80 inches) quarter sawn oak china cabinet with bow front, leaded glass doors, curved glass ends, a full column front, carved crown and claw feet, should ring up. Many other furniture pieces will also be sold.

An open house preview will be held at the gallery on Friday, September 24th, from 10 am-7 pm.

Doors will open at 8 am on auction day, Sept. 25th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Mid-Summer Antique Auction planned for Saturday, Sept. 25th visit www.stevensauction.com. Updates are posted often.

About Stevens Auction Company:

Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net.

Dwight Stevens

Stevens Auction Company

662-369-2200

stevensauction@bellsouth.net

http://www.stevensauction.com