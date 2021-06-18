Rapid growth of corporate offices is driving the growth of Australia Office Furniture Market, in the forecast period.

According to TechSci report on, “ Australia Office Furniture Market By Type (Chairs, Desks, Filing Cabinets & Lockers, Others {Workstations, Conference Tables, etc.}) By Point of Sale (Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Online, Others { Furniture Retail Outlets, Traditional stores, etc.}) By Raw Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others {Bamboo, Cane, etc.}) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 ”, Australia office furniture market has shown promising growth in historical years until 2019 and is expected to continue its growth in upcoming forecast years 2021 to 2026. Australia office furniture market owes its growth to the factors like surge in the demand of the office furniture due to rising number of office premises in the country. Moreover, the rising number of variant furniture like desks, chairs, office work stations, and filing cabinets & lockers are anticipated to drive the growth of the Australia office furniture market in the upcoming five years. Also, increasing constructions of offices, residential, and commercial complexes are actively influencing the growth of the Australia office furniture market in the future five years. The office furniture is also in demand for the students as well as the fulfillment of the office at home premises. Due to all the aforementioned growth factors, the Australia office furniture market is anticipated to grow impressively with an anticipated CAGR in the upcoming five years.

Office furniture includes, all sorts of office tables, chairs, desks, clerical desks, file cabinets, lounge seating and computer desks. Any furnishing that is free standing and usually does not require installation with component parts. Moreover, due to the recent pandemic, work from home culture has prevailed and is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years too. This culture will support the growth of the market too in the upcoming five years.

The Australia office furniture market is segmented by type, point of sale, raw material, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the point of sale, the market is further bifurcated into exclusive showrooms, supermarkets / hypermarkets, online, others (furniture retail outlets, traditional stores, etc.). The supermarkets / hypermarkets are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and is expected to assert its dominance over the market in the next five years due to highest sales from the respective point of sale as the availability of wide range of product and pricing options are available in these outlets. Moreover, online point of sales is expected to register the fastest growth with fastest CAGR in the next five years due to internet penetration. So,

Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into chairs, desks, filing cabinets & lockers, others (workstations, conference tables, etc.). Desks and chairs are anticipated to hold the largest shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the next five years on the account of increasing work-spaces and office culture expanding in the country. Moreover, the furniture is an ever demanded product for the stable office culture. The rising demand is expected to grow along with the growth of the Australia office furniture market in the upcoming five years.

A partial list of market player in the Australia office furniture market includes, IKEA Pty Limited, Steelcase Australia Pty. Ltd, Herman Miller (Aust.) Proprietary Limited, Haworth Australia Pty Limited, Greenlit Brands Pty Limited, HNI Corporation, Knoll Inc., Sebel Pty Ltd., Schiavello Group Pty. Ltd, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, Bfx Australia Pty Ltd, Amart Furniture Pty Ltd, DDK Commercial Interiors Pty Ltd, Bentons Kitchens Pty Ltd, AKD Softwoods Pty Ltd, Chiswell Furniture Pty Ltd, Forty Winks Franchising Pty Ltd, Furnware Group Pty Ltd, Fuller Furniture, among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. With the advancement of the technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced office furniture would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide products that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

“Australia office furniture market is expected to grow due to increasing demand of office at home culture. Moreover, the rapidly increasing modern furniture demand is anticipated to aid the growth of the market in the upcoming five years, ”said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“ Australia Office Furniture Market By Type (Chairs, Desks, Filing Cabinets & Lockers, Others {Workstations, Conference Tables, etc.}) By Point of Sale (Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Online, Others {Furniture Retail Outlets, Traditional stores , etc.}) By Raw Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others {Bamboo, Cane, etc.}) By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 ” has evaluated the future growth potential of Australia office furniture market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Australia office furniture market.

