According to TechSci Research report, “Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others) By Size (Small, Medium & Large) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure) By Application (Construction Materials, Road Construction, Roof Insulation, Bridge Sub-Structure, Void Filling, and Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to witness significant growth for the next five years. Developing nations are more focused on the construction of roads, highways, residential and commercial spaces due to which in these regions the market is expected to autoclaved aerated concrete market. The rise in urbanization and industrialization activities are also influencing the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak across the world which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization has affected several countries adversely. Leading authorities around the globe imposed lockdown restrictions and released a set of precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Coronavirus-affected patients started suffering from shortness of breath along with coughing and sneezing. Manufacturing units were temporarily shut down and the workers moved back to their native places which led to the shortage of the workforce. Ongoing construction activities and projects were temporarily stopped, and the upcoming projects were postponed as a precautionary measure which impacted the growth of the construction industry adversely, and thereby the global autoclaved aerated concrete market was negatively affected during this period.

Global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into product type, size, end user, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the product type, the market can be divided into block, lintel, floor elements, roof panel, wall panel, cladding panel, and others. The block product type segment is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The rise in demand from residential and commercial spaces is driving the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete blocks. These blocks offer several advantages such as quick and easy installation, insulation capability, and the facility to cut, routed to size on the site which is contributing significantly to the market growth. Based on end user, the market can be divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. The residential end user segment is expected to hold lion’s share in the next five years owing to the growing need for lightweight and environment-friendly construction materials. The durability and the reliability of the autoclaved aerated concrete materials are expected to fuel the market growth. Based on the application, the market can be divided into construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling, and others. The construction materials segment is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The rise in construction activities and the growing demand for eco-friendly construction materials is the driving factor for the growth of this segment. Autoclaved aerated concrete materials have superior properties such as high degree of compression, high tensile strength, ease to use which aids in increasing their demand as the construction material.

Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. are the leading players operating in global autoclaved aerated concrete market. Service Providers are increasingly focusing on research and development process to fuel higher growth in the market. To meet evolving customer demand with respect to better efficiency and durability, several autoclaved aerated concrete providers are coming up with their technologically advanced offerings.

“The rise in government initiatives for the construction of smart cities by integrating sensors with connected devices to get real-time analysis is expected to surge the demand for construction materials in the next five years. Growing demand for green buildings which do not exude any harmful or polluting gases and these buildings are made up of non-toxic ingredients are fueling the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Autoclaved aerated concrete materials offer excellent sound absorption qualities, therefore are preferred for the construction of sound-proof buildings. The shift in the consumer preference for the construction of disaster-resistant buildings is further expected to propel the global autoclaved aerated concrete market till 2026” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others) By Size (Small, Medium & Large) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure) By Application (Construction Materials, Road Construction, Roof Insulation, Bridge Sub-Structure, Void Filling, and Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of global autoclaved aerated concrete market and provided statistics & information on market size, shares, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the of global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

