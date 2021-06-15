A Day at Blue Mountain Ranch with Cowboy Mike and Winston Now Available on Amazon

Prescott, AZ, June 13, 2021 – Do you know a child who loves horses or miniature ponies? Watch their eyes light up as they read the pages of the new children’s book A Day at Blue Mountain Ranch with Cowboy Mike and Winston, featuring Winston, a miniature pony and his owner, Cowboy Mike! Michael Eastwood also has this first book in the series A Day in The Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston. Both these children’s books are available for purchase on Amazon.

Michael Eastwood has donated all proceeds of the book sales to Pony 4 Precious 501 (c) 3 non-profit. Follow along as Cowboy Mike takes care of Winston and his brothers, Blue, Bones and Buckle. The adventures keep going and these books will educate you on the care of these amazing animals.

This book is a perfect gift for birthdays or for the upcoming 2021 holiday season!

Pony 4 Precious is a platinum level charity, founded by GuideStar by Michael Eastwood, who started the foundation based on his own animals, to create a free scholarship program. 100% of All proceeds of this children’s book sales will be donated to the Pony 4 Precious scholarship fund.

If you would like more information about this book or Pony 4 Precious charity their website is www.pony4precious.org To learn more about Michael Eastwood visit his website www.ceo-stories.com To order your book click on the amazon link https: / /www.amazon.com/Blue-Mountain-Ranch-Cowboy-Winston/dp/1649532016/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1622737444&sr=8-1

For More Information, Please visit http://www.ceo-stories.com or http://www.pony4precious.org

